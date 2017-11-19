Isaac Dogboe ready for WBO interim world title fight against Cesar Juarez January 6

Ghana’s undefeated WBO International super bantamweight champ, Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe (17-0, 11 KOs) arrived back in Ghana on Thursday night with a declaration of war on his next opponent, Cesar Juarez of Mexico (20-5, 15 KOs) ahead of their fight for the WBO interim world super bantamweight strap in Accra on January 6, 2018.

Dogboe, currently rated number 3 in the world by the WBO, returned to the country from the 2017 WBO Convention in Cuba where he received the WBO international boxer of the year award and most importantly, also sealed the deal to fight the WBO number one rated Juarez for the interim world title and a step up to fight for the world title itself next.





The Rising Star Africa Promotions, ran by Dogboe’s father and trainer, Paul Dogboe won the purse bid to stage the fight sanctioned by the WBO and decided to bring it down to Accra which will be the scene of a major world title fight for the first time since 1988.

The 23 year old Ghanaian says he is ready to take down Juarez, the 26 year old who previously battled Nonito Donaire for the WBO super bantamweight world title in 2015.

“We are more than ready, we give all the credit to God and we thank God for making this happen,” he said of his father winning the purse bid.

“Juarez certainly is going to be a tough customer, he’s tough, strong, rugged and has fought some of the best guys in the division,” young Dogboe confessed on his opponent.

“It’s going to be a tough fight, it’s going to be a challenge but where we are coming from, we came from a very far place and now that we are here, we are here to stay,” the Ghanaian boxer continued.





He added: “Cesar Juarez is tough guy but I can’t wait to get my hands on him, he stands in my way to greatness and he has to be taken down. I am predicting a knockout, we are not going in looking for it but if the chance comes, we will take it.”

Dogboe also extended warm thanks to his countrymen for their unwavering support and assured them of victory and a march towards the world title itself soon.

“I feel good anytime I come back to Ghana, this is my roots and it makes me feel good, I feel the spirit of the land,” he said.

“Everyone that is behind Team Dogboe, I am humbled by their support and I want to say that they should continue to pray because this is it. They should pray that we will bring this title home,” he added full of poise.