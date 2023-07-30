Isaac Cruz Decisions Giovanni Cabrera – Boxing Results

In an exciting WBC and WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator, Mexico’s own Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) narrowly secured a victory over previously undefeated Giovanni Cabrera (21-1, 7 KOs) via split decision. Despite losing a point in the eighth round for headbutts, Cruz edged out a win with judges scoring the bout 115-112 and 114-113 in his favor. One judge, however, did see it differently, awarding Cabrera a score of 114-113.

“I dominated tonight, even though I hold my opponents in high regard, and he proved his skills today,” stated Cruz. “His constant clinching did annoy me a bit, felt like he was treating me to a birthday hug fest.”

Cruz, known for his aggressive style, started off calmly as Cabrera, a southpaw, leveraged his height and jab to maintain distance and keep Cruz from delivering his famed power blows. From the third round onwards, Cruz found his rhythm, landing numerous powerful hooks, including a counter left that constantly disrupted Cabrera’s tempo.

“Cabrera’s tall frame didn’t bother me as much as the fact that I was coming off a significant period of inactivity,” admitted Cruz. “Regardless, I don’t make excuses, and I triumphed.”

“In the middle of the fight, I started retreating and he was landing punches that had me reeling,” acknowledged Cabrera. “True to his moniker ‘Pitbull’, we delivered an entertaining match for the fans.”

Cabrera managed to regroup in the later rounds, almost tipping the scales in his favor by decisively winning at least two of the final three rounds on all cards. Cruz led in power punches landed (152-55) and was the more precise fighter, landing 31% of his blows compared to Cabrera’s 13.5%.

“I was playing it too safe, gauging his energy and tactics,” admitted Cabrera. “Once I understood his game, I escalated my attack. I believe I was in command towards the end of the fight, but I won’t make excuses.

Post-fight, Cabrera held firm in his conviction that he had done enough to secure the biggest victory of his career. Cruz, on the other hand, was eager for a second shot at undefeated superstar Gervonta Davis, following a close decision loss in December 2021.

“I truly believe that my performance in the initial and closing rounds was enough to secure the win,” argued Cabrera. “His energy seemed to dwindle towards the end and my uppercuts were landing.”

“I have immense respect for Gervonta, and I believe I will get a chance to prove myself again,” responded Cruz. “When the opportunity presents itself, rest assured, I’ll be ready.”