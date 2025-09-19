Is There Really Demand for Crawford vs Canelo II?

Do We Want To See A Terence Crawford-Canelo Alvarez Rematch? Zab Judah Says Canelo’s Only Option Is To “Run It Back”

Is there any major fan interest in a return showdown between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez, this after Crawford put on such a silky, largely dominant display to hand Canelo his third pro defeat last Saturday in Las Vegas? Is anyone calling for the two modern greats to do it again? One man who says Canelo’s only real option at this point of his career is to “run it back” with Crawford, is former pound-for-pound star Zab Judah.

Judah feels that Canelo’s Mexican pride, and the pride his countrymen and women possess, could well see to it that Canelo goes for revenge. Almost all of us seem to think there is no need for a sequel here, that Crawford won and he won quite clearly, without controversy, without room for debate. The thinking goes that, if these two did fight again, say next summer, by which time “Bud” would be 38, and Canelo would be closing in on his 36th birthday, we would pretty much see a repeat of the first fight, maybe an even more dominant win from Crawford.

Zab Judah Believes Canelo’s Pride Demands Revenge

Judah too feels Crawford would best Canelo again if they did meet a second time, but what other big-fight options has Canelo got at this point? Is Canelo going to fight a young buck who might prove to be too strong, too fresh, too hungry for him? Or might the Mexican legend decide that a return with Crawford is the best way to go?

“Canelo is a tough, solid Mexican and the Mexican eyes, from all my Mexican homies that I know, they all say they got to run that [fight] back, you got to run that back, let’s run it back,” Judah said to ESNews. “[A rematch goes] the same way, he [Crawford] maybe this time stops Canelo, you know what I’m saying? But as a solid, tough guy in that position, run it back.”

Will Revenge Angle Make Crawford-Canelo II Marketable?

It’s still too early for Crawford or Canelo to fully know what they want to do next, but both greats do seem to be interested in fighting again. The first fight between the two was huge, and a rematch, though it wouldn’t be anything like as big and would not carry anything like as much intrigue and fascination, would also be a big fight. And maybe the revenge angle would make Crawford-Canelo II sell?

Crawford has other options, such as a move to middleweight and a chance to win yet more world titles. While Canelo has two fights left in his deal with Riyadh Season. If he doesn’t go for the rematch with Crawford, who might Canelo fight over the final months of his career?