De La Hoya Taunts Canelo After Crawford Loss – Brutal Honesty or Cheap Shot?

Oscar De La Hoya’s Most Savage Attack Yet On Canelo? Oscar Says “The Only Real Fighters He’s Faced Are Mayweather, Bivol, and Crawford”

Oscar De La Hoya really has stuck it to his former friend, the fighter he promoted for such a long time, Canelo Alvarez. During his latest appearance on Instagram, De La Hoya ramped things up a notch in tearing into Canelo. Fresh off Canelo’s decision loss to Terence Crawford, De La Hoya could not contain his laughter or his sheer joy over what happened to Canelo in Las Vegas on September 13.

De La Hoya began by saying the fight went exactly the way he had predicted it would go.

“I told you so!” a beaming, almost close to hysterical De La Hoya said. “I predicted the Canelo-Crawford fight like a God damn fortune teller. Canelo’s feet were cemented on the canvas while he was hitting air. The fk was that? Props to Crawford. He came up three weight classes and fought a beautiful fight. What a great performance. Like taking candy from a baby. He just played with Canelo. Made him look silly and before you start with your st about Canelo being old, just know that Crawford is older! That’s not an excuse here.

“Look, I promoted Canelo his entire career, and it was a huge flub. The only real fighters he’s faced were [Floyd] Mayweather, [Dmitry] Bivol, and Crawford and they all toyed with him.”

Is De La Hoya Writing Off Canelo’s Legacy Too Harshly?

Ouch.

De La Hoya has gone too far here, at least as far as saying Mayweather, Bivol and “Bud” are the sole “real fighters” Canelo has fought. What about Gennady Golovkin? Austin Trout? Erislandy Lara? Miguel Cotto? Danny Jacobs? Callum Smith? Sergey Kovalev?

But we get the point: De La Hoya doesn’t like Canelo and he’s never going to patch things up with him. As far as Canelo’s feet being like cement in the Crawford fight, well, it’s tough to disagree with De La Hoya there. And it was a beautiful performance from Crawford. Canelo won some rounds, but there was never really any doubt about who the winner would be (at least there shouldn’t have been any doubt, but so many of us have seen too many crazy decisions handed in to ever be 100-percent sure the right man will get his hand raised in any fight).

Axe to Grind or Just Brutal Truth?

Bottom line: De La Hoya can pretty much say what he wants, this is the luxury of being one of the world’s most successful promoters, this along with being an all-time ring great. Whether he has an axe to grind or not, De La Hoya has made his case as far as what he thinks of Canelo. But to some, Oscar has shown poor form by kicking a man when he’s down.

Do you agree with De La Hoya here or not?