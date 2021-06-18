Is Logan Paul Crazy Enough To Fight Mike Tyson, Even In An Exhibition?

It’s getting silly now, as in really silly. Logan Paul did well to go the distance with a 44-year-old Floyd Mayweather. Okay, fair enough, we get that; he deserves his props.

Paul is a rank amateur, 0-1 as a boxer, and he took some shots from Mayweather, and he didn’t go anywhere (whether or not you subscribe to the theory that Floyd “held him up” and didn’t go for the KO he could have scored is up to you).

But what Paul is saying now is enough to make a boxing fan cringe, especially if he’s actually serious.

As per his impaulsive podcast, the YouTuber has suggested – we hope tongue in cheek – how he could “beat Mike Tyson.” Paul says he would beat Tyson “because he’s old.”

“Someone mentioned Mike Tyson. My lawyer mentioned it, and he’s like, ‘Nah, Tyson will rip your head off; you don’t stand a chance.’ I’m like, ‘I just went through all this.’ “You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. He’s old, old.”

Whoever Paul’s lawyer is, the YouTuber can do himself no better service than to retain his services. Tyson, even at age 55, WOULD rip Paul’s head from his shoulders – should the former heavyweight champion wish to do so, that is.

Tyson will box in future exhibition bouts (there is even talk of one between Tyson and Lennox Lewis), but whereas Tyson has respect for his fellow pros, such as Roy Jones, and afforded Jones much respect when boxing him last year, Tyson cannot be relied upon to show Paul the same respect.

Especially if Paul was to try any of the trash-talk stuff he inflamed Mayweather with. Would Tyson pull his punches if he actually did share a ring with Paul?

These exhibition bouts are okay for some fans, but the big worry is, what if a fighter gets hurt; what if Paul got hurt? This could be a very real possibility if anyone is crazy enough to promote a Tyson-Paul bout.

This could be a very real possibility if Paul is actually stupid enough to chance his arm against even a 55-year-old Tyson.

Let’s hope Paul was joking. For his sake and for the sake of boxing’s reputation.