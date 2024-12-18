Is Fury Mentally Ready for Usyk Rematch?

Commentator Chris Mannix is concerned about Tyson Fury’s “mindset” going into Saturday’s DAZN PPV rematch with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mannix notes that the 36-year-old Fury’s behavior and comments about not having talked with his wife and family for the last three months are some of the red flags that indicate he is mentally troubled.

Signs Of Trouble For Fury

Mannix didn’t mention that one obvious thing suggesting that Fury is having issues is his physical appearance. He looks physically unhealthy, which is not how he’s appeared in the past ahead of his biggest career wins. Earlier today, Fury did very little during his media workout, and it looked like he was trying to conserve his energy.

“He’s never come off a loss before, and I wonder what is his mindset coming into this fight,” said Chris Mannix on his channel, talking about Tyon Fury’s mental aspect going into his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday. “How much does he have left at 36 years old, which is chronologically younger than Oleksandr Usyk, but he’s been through physically and perhaps mentally so much more? I’m wondering what Fury has left here because if you’re not 100%, and if you don’t have your A-game, Usyk is going to beat you. “I think Usyk is a generational great. He’s one of those rare guys that only come along 20-25 years that are so skilled, so strong. It doesn’t matter what weight class you put him in; he’s going to dominate.

Fury’s Deteriorating Condition

Going by how Fury looked this week and his prior loss to Usyk on May 18th, he doesn’t have much left in his career. He’d performed poorly against Francis Ngannou last year and was lucky to have been given a win in that fight. He looked like the same against Usyk and was fortunate not to have been knocked out in the ninth.

“Big guys, small guys, he’s going to beat you with his discipline and game plan,” said Mannix. “If you don’t have everything going for you in the right way, you’re going to get beat, and that I’m not sure about with Tyson Fury.

“If Fury isn’t as sharp as he’s ever been, he’s going to have a lot of problems in this fight. If you go all in with a pressure style, you can have success against Usyk. But if you try to box him, you’re going to lose every single time because he’s a better boxer than everyone at heavyweight,’ said Mannix.