Fury’s Public Workout: More Jacket Removal Than Jabbing

Tyson Fury did vertically nothing during his public workout today in Riyadh and left the ring after saying a few words ahead of Saturday night’s rematch with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Tyson, 36, took his jacket off, put on his gloves, and then took them off without working out.

If Fury were younger, he would have worked out, but he’s getting up there in age. He can’t afford to expend energy.

It would have helped the promotion if Fury had worked out and given a good interview, but his massive $76 million to $86.5 million purse is already guaranteed. He doesn’t need to entertain before the fight; he is focused on winning.

If Fury is victorious on Saturday, that’ll set up the trilogy match against Usyk for 2025, and that’s one more giant payday before Tyson faces Anthony Joshua for two to three fights.

The former WBC heavyweight champion Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) didn’t give anything away to his opponent for Saturday, which is important for him. Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) already has Fury, 36, figured out, and whatever new tactics he may try, they won’t catch Oleksandr by surprise.

Fury’s style in recent years has been pretty straightforward: throw a backhand and uppercut, and then look to grab and lean. The main variation that we’ll see on Saturday will be more of a focus on body shots, low blows, and some rabbit punches. He’ll likely use his illegal backhand more and use a straight arm to keep Usyk from getting close. Straight arms are illegal as well, but referees rarely police them.