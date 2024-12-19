How to Watch Usyk vs. Fury 2 Tonight: Date, Start Time, Fight Card, and Streaming Details

The DAZN PPV rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury for the WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight titles is finally here. Scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this clash will decide who ends the year as the unified heavyweight champion. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fury Usyk Date and Start Times

The fight will air live on DAZN PPV in over 200 countries. Here’s when the action kicks off:

Main Card Start Times:

UK (GMT): 4:00 PM

4:00 PM USA (ET): 11:00 AM

11:00 AM USA (PT): 8:00 AM

8:00 AM Saudi Arabia (KSA): 7:00 PM

Main Event Ringwalks (Approximate):

UK (GMT): 10:25 PM

10:25 PM USA (ET): 5:25 PM

5:25 PM USA (PT): 2:25 PM

2:25 PM Saudi Arabia (KSA): 1:25 AM (December 22)

Where to Watch Usyk vs. Fury 2

Fans can watch the full fight card live on DAZN PPV. Unlike traditional DAZN subscriptions, no ongoing commitment is required to purchase this event.

USA: $39.99

$39.99 UK: £24.99

£24.99 Canada: 39.99 CAD

39.99 CAD Australia: 29.99 AUD

How to Stream:

Watch on the DAZN App across devices: smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, game consoles, and PCs.

across devices: smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, game consoles, and PCs. Commentary is available in multiple languages, making it accessible for fans worldwide.

Fight Breakdown: Usyk vs. Fury 2

The Fighters

Oleksandr Usyk

Record: 22-0 (14 KOs)

22-0 (14 KOs) Height: 6’3″

6’3″ Reach: 78″

78″ Style: Technical brilliance with elite footwork and precision.

Technical brilliance with elite footwork and precision. Achievements: The undefeated Ukrainian superstar captured all four heavyweight belts in May and remains the reigning champion.

Tyson Fury

Record: 34-1-1 (24 KOs)

34-1-1 (24 KOs) Height: 6’9″

6’9″ Reach: 85″

85″ Style: Unpredictable movement, power punching, and elite ring IQ.

Unpredictable movement, power punching, and elite ring IQ. Motivation: Fury seeks redemption after May’s defeat and the chance to reclaim the top spot in the heavyweight division.

Full Fight Card for Usyk vs. Fury 2

Oleksandr Usyk 226 vs. Tyson Fury 281

Serhii Bohachuk 153.1 vs. Ishmael Davis 153.6

Moses Itauma 249.1 vs. Demsey McKean 251.1

Johnny Fisher 241.1 vs. David Allen 257.6

Peter McGrail 129.8 vs. Lee McGregor 125.9

Isaac Lowe 125.1 vs. Rhys Edwards 129.1

Daniel Lapin 174.9 vs. Dylan Colin 173.1

Andrii Novytskyi 237 vs. Edgar Ramirez 261.1

Mohammed Alakel 134.1 vs. Joshua Ocampo 133.4

Why You Should Watch Usyk vs. Fury 2