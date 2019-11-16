Is Deontay Wilder The Heavyweight Of The Decade? Challenger Luis Ortiz Says So

27 shares







The current decade is about to end: 2010 to 2019. And when the times comes, boxing experts will have to decide who was the Fighter of the Decade. There are a number of superb fighters in the frame for the lofty distinction, and it will be very interesting to see who it is that gets the accolade. But in terms of who the heavyweight of the decade is, Luis Ortiz has made his choice: it’s WBC champ Deontay Wilder, the man Ortiz will fight for a second time next Saturday night (Nov. 23).





Speaking ahead of the rematch he is absolutely determined to win (and it must be said that, despite his age, 40 officially, some saying the Cuban lefty is closer to his half-century, Ortiz looks to be in fantastic physical condition), Ortiz stated that “until someone beats him, Wilder is the best heavyweight of this decade,” Ortiz said as quoted by The Star.

But does Wilder, 41-0-1(40) really deserve the distinction as the best big man in the sport over the years 2010 to the end of this year? Wladimir Klitschko was still very much on top of his game, and on top of the division, in the years 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. It wasn’t until 2015 that Wladimir was upset by Tyson Fury. Should “Dr. Steel Hammer” be voted as the best heavyweight of this decade?

What about Fury himself? Many fans and experts feel Fury, unbeaten, deserved the win over Wilder in their December 2018 draw; and of course, Fury has that massive win over Klitschko on his resume. Andy Ruiz has not done enough in this decade to be considered the best; his greatest fights and nights may come in the next decade. The same could be argued of Anthony Joshua.





It’s down to three men when it comes to who the heavyweight of this decade is: Klitschko, Fury and Wilder (unless you care to make the argument that Vitali Klitschko is the man; Vitali had six fights, all WBC title fight victories, over the years 2010 to his retirement in 2014).

Who gets the vote if Wilder beats Ortiz next week and goes into 2020 as an unbeaten WBC champ? I suspect many fans will point to Wladimir.