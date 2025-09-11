Inoue vs Akhmadaliev: The Other Undisputed Title Fight Fans Are Being Robbed Of

There are, you may be excused for having forgotten, TWO huge, potential modern day (even all-time) classic fights taking place this weekend. You of course know all about the super-middleweight showdown in Las Vegas, this between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Heck, the unrelenting manner in which the hype machine has been going at full throttle for the fight dubbed “The One” has proven too much even for the most hardcore of hardcore boxing fans.

But the other undisputed, four-belt world title fight that will take place this weekend, this in Japan, between the No1 or the No2 pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet today, depending on your view, has almost fallen under the radar outside of Japan. And this is truly shocking and upsetting. The superb Naoya Inoue – a magnificent fighter who is as consistently thrilling to watch as he is so tremendously skilled, and also a true great who fights three, even four times a year – will face what is seen by some as his most dangerous opponent yet in Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

No UK or US TV Deal: A Shocking Oversight

But guess what? There is zero UK television coverage at time of writing, nor is there any US television coverage at time of writing. How the hell is this the case? Okay, the folks at Top Rank, who co-promote Inoue, no longer have a deal with ESPN, so that’s the reason the fight will not go out there. But surely some US broadcaster can and will pick up this, again, to repeat, potential classic!

And why is Inoue vs Akhmadaliev not being televised live by DAZN? Eddie Hearn, Akhmadaliev’s guy had been calling for this fight for months, with the Matchroom boss even suggesting before the fight was finally signed that Inoue, or at least his team, wanted nothing to do with “M.J.” Now, the fight is on, Inoue has accepted the challenge (as we all knew he would; there is no ducking or dodging in this “Monster’s” DNA!), yet Hearn hasn’t managed to get the fight a slot on DAZN? Crazy is the only word for it.

No, sickening is the word. Inoue, 30-0(27) one of the best fighters of the last quarter of a century; a born fighter who has given us so much drama, action and a level of skill rarely seen, will not be seen, at least not by millions of US and UK fans who choose not to illegally stream the fight, this when he tackles a man so many say is his toughest opponent yet.

Fight Time, Prediction, and What to Expect

It’s Thursday, the Inoue-Akhmadaliev fight (potential all-time classic) will take place at 1PM UK time on Sunday, this 5AM US west coast and 8AM US east coast time on Sunday, so there IS still time for someone, somewhere, on both sides of the Atlantic, to pick up this fight! If not, well, what an absolutely crying shame it will be.

Pick: Inoue will have to come through some rough stuff, maybe even a knockdown (which would be the third of his career), before he grinds southpaw Akhmadaliev, 14-1(11) down and then takes him out late. In fact, don’t be surprised if both men hit the mat in this one.

You may, however, have to make do with merely reading about the incredible action that will take place in Nagoya, Japan.