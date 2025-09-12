Anthony Olascuago Scores Impressive Second-Round Stoppage Over Camacho – Boxing Results

It’s fight week in Las Vegas, as all fight fans know, and yesterday, when fighting at The Fontainbleau in Sin City, WBO flyweight champ Anthony Olascuago scored himself a nice, impressive, quick stoppage win as he retained his belt for the third time.

Facing Juan Carlos Camacho of Puerto Rico, Los Angeles’ Olascuago became the first man to stop Camacho, taking him out as he did in the second-round. Olascuago hammered his challenger all around the ring in round-two, his power shots hurting an overwhelmed Camacho to the point that third man Harvey Dock had no option other than to dive in and stop it.

The end came at 2:36 of the second session and Olascuago, approaching his prime at age 26, is now 10-1(7). Camacho, two years the older man, falls to 19-2(8).

Olascuago is excited to be part of the currently talent-rich flyweight division, and the puncher – a good puncher indeed, especially for such a small warrior – called for unification fights after getting rid of Camacho.

“I connected with the right hand and saw that I hurt him,” a victorious Olascuago said after scoring his latest win. “I followed with an uppercut, and a flurry, and he was hurt. I want to unify. I’m hungry. People say ‘belts don’t matter,’ but belts matter, and I showed it tonight.”

Right now, there are some fine fighters holding belts at 112 pounds. Ricardo Sandoval, who dethroned Kenshiro Teraji, who is the only man to have beaten Olascuago, holds both the WBA and WBC belts, while Masamichi Yabuki is the reigning IBF champion. The fight to make seems to be one between Californians Olascuago and Sandoval. That could be a potential classic in the making; a fight that would add some deserved attention and profile to the flyweights.

Things are really buzzing in Vegas right now, and we are, as all fight fans know only too well, mere hours away from “The One,” between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Will that fight end in a KO?

