Boots Ennis on Sparring Canelo Alvarez: ‘I Was Picking His Brain’”

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is looking for every edge as he climbs to 154. The unbeaten Philadelphian (34-0, 30 KOs) sharpened up in Lake Tahoe with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his WBA final eliminator against Uisma Lima on October 11 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, live on DAZN.

After unifying the welterweight crown in April with a dominant win over Eimantas Stanionis, Ennis chose to test himself against one of the sport’s modern kings. Matchroom Boxing’s cameras caught the sessions and launched a new behind-the-scenes series showing exactly how Boots prepared for his biggest gamble yet.

Why Boots Chose Canelo Over Anyone Else

Canelo and my brother go way back. He did two training camps with him, and they are real good friends. We were just talking like it’s a regular day; that’s it, Ennis explained.

For Boots, it wasn’t just sparring, it was study time. “It was fun sparring with him. I was picking his brain, seeing what he’s got, and getting in shape for my own fight as well. He’s had almost 70 fights, turned pro at 15, so I was picking his brain, having fun, and sharpening my own tools.”

What Fans Will See Next in the “Day in the Life” Series

The first installment of Matchroom’s Day in the Life with Boots Ennis has already dropped, showing snippets of those rounds with Canelo. Part two lands tonight (Friday, Sept 12) on YouTube, promising more inside access as Ennis fine-tunes ahead of Lima.



This is smart business from Boots. You don’t spar Canelo for the cameras alone — you do it to see how elite timing and composure feel up close. But let’s keep perspective. Sparring isn’t fight night, and Canelo’s not giving away trade secrets.

Still, those quotes tell you Boots soaked it up. If he brings even half of what he learned into Philly, Lima’s in for a rough night. And if he stamps himself at 154, the “I sparred Canelo” story starts sounding like a career turning point.