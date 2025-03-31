“I’m the A-Side, You’re the B-Side”: Edgar Berlanga’s $200K Challenge to Caleb Plant

Edgar Berlanga let Caleb Plant know in a not-so-subtle way that he’s not interested in fighting him, posting a video on social media saying that he’s the “A-side” and will offer him “$200K” for a fight.

Berlanga’s message (23-1, 18 KOs) can be decoded to mean that he’s going to price himself out of a fight against the former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (23-2, 14 KOs). Interestingly, the Brooklyn, New York native Berlanga views himself as a star after losing a lopsided 12-round decision to Canelo Alvarez on September 14th last year.

Just going the distance with Alvarez is enough to make Berlanga believe he’s a superstar. All 23 of his wins have come against tomato cans, with zero victories over top-tier opposition.

Munguia Pursuit

The former Canelo Alvarez victim, Berlanga, 27, already revealed his plans to pursue a fight against Jaime Munguia for what he feels will be a big PPV event, playing on the Mexico vs. Puerto Rico angle. If Munguia is beaten again in his rematch with Bruno Surace on May 3rd, Berlanga will have to turn his attention to his plan B option, the faded 35-year-old Jermall Charlo.

Edgar feels that the U.S. population of Mexican and Puerto Rican fans will want to see a fight between him and the recently knocked-out Munguia. Munguia has a 1-2 record in his last three fights and is viewed as a manufactured fighter like Edgar.

“You didn’t send me nothing. You not a f***** boss, mother f*****. You work for PBC. WTF [are] you talking about?! You b***. I send you a contract. I’m the A side; you the B-side! I’m going to send you a contract. You going to fight me for $200K, and I’m going to make $30 Million,” said Edgar Berlanga on social media, letting Caleb Plant know in a not-so-subtle way that he’s not interested in fighting him.

The free agent Berlanga is counting on the Saudis giving him a huge contract to fight for them on their Riyadh Season cards. If he does sign with them, he’s made it clear that the two guys he wants are Munguia and Jermall Charlo for obvious reasons. They’re both beatable. Jermall is 35, hasn’t fought in two years, and looked washed in his last fight against Jose Benavidez Jr in 2023.