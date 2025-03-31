Japanese Stars Naoya Inoue And Junto Nakatani Shake Hands On Super-Fight

Sportsmanship, a real desire to not only achieve (more) greatness, and a no-messing sensibility when it comes to giving the boxing world what it wants, and that’s a fight between the two – Naoya Inoue and Junto Nakatani today took a big step closer to making a fight as the two shook hands and verbally agreed to rumble.

The two unbeaten lower weight masters, pound-for-pound stars both, agreed they have to fight one another and will indeed do so quite soon.

As has been reported by multiple sources who covered the Japanese Boxing Commission awards ceremony of today, the two brilliant operators were full of cordial grace as they verbally signed on for THE all-Japanese showdown to perhaps end all all-Japanese ring showdowns.

“Liven up Japanese boxing [and fight me] at the Tokyo Dome one year from now, ” Inoue said to Nakatani.

“Let’s do it,” replied Nakatani.

Now, as we all know, Japanese boxing, buzzing as it absolutely is at the lower weights, is in no need of being livened up, but how a fight between “The Monster” and Nakatani, perhaps the biggest threat to Inoue’s dominance, would thrill the country – indeed the entire world!

A year from now might seem like a long time, but a fight as great as this one promises to be is well worth waiting for. In the meantime, both Inoue, 29-0(26), and Nakatani, 30-0(23) have business to attend to.

But should the two modern greats remain unbeaten – and most of us feel they will do – another Fight of the Century awaits. And, like the really special ones, this fight will certainly deliver. There is no need for hype overload as far as this fight goes.

Can YOU name a more mouthwatering, utterly enticing match-up right now? And while we’re at it – who wins if/when Inoue and Nakatani get it on?