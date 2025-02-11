“I’ll Scare Him”: Berinchyk Ready for Keyshawn Title Defense

Denys Berinchyk says he doesn’t like challenger Keyshawn Davis’ “disrespectful” attitude today, and he can’t wait until Friday, February 14th, to see the fear in his eyes when they meet in the headliner on Top Rank’s show at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City.

Berinchyk will defend his WBO lightweight title for the first time against 2020 Olympic silver medalist Davis (12-0, 8 KOs). The event will be shown live on ESPN and ESPN+. The action starts at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

The Size Question

Keyshawn looked drained today, which isn’t surprising because he’s arguably a welterweight who chooses to fight at lightweight. In other words, a weight bully. He should be fighting at 147, but life would be hard for Keyshawn at welterweight, having to tangle with punchers like Jaron Ennis.

It’s easier to drain down to 135 and then have a size advantage after rehydrating. If this were the IBF that Keyshawn was fighting for, he likely wouldn’t be able to do it due to the 10-lb rehydration limit.

“He is too disrespectful. Too much talk,” said Berinchyk to Top Rank Boxing about Keyshawn Davis’ attitude. “I will answer all questions on February 14th at Madison Square Garden. I want to see in his eyes how I scare him. “He [Berinchyk] is a part of the Olympic dream team from which we have Loma on the same team. Gvozdyk on the same team. Usyk on the same team” said Alex Krassyuk of Team Berinchyk. “This guy is an Olympic silver medalist in London, and since that time, he’s done pretty well.”

“You a little boy. I’m going to touch that stomach. You’re little,” said Keyshawn, who looked like a drained welterweight.

Undercard

Xander Zayas vs. Slawa Spomer

Vito “White Magic” Mielnicki Jr. vs. Connor Coyle

Juanmita Lopez De Jesus vs. Bryan Santiago

Abdullah Mason vs. Manuel Jaimes

Rohan Polanco vs. Jean Carlos Torres

Keon Davis vs. Ira Johnson

Jared Anderson vs. Marios Kollias

Tiger Johnson vs. Quashawn Toler

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Juan Guerra Jr.