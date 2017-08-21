Huck / Usyk Undercard Update

Super-middleweight talent Radovan to fight French Aboghe on Usyk-Huck undercard

The big stage is set for Germany’s next super-middleweight hope: Denis Radovan (5-0, 2 KOs) will be part of the World Boxing Super Series premieres on September 9 at the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin, Germany. He will meet Yann Binanga Aboghe (6-1-1) from France.





“It is an honor for me to prove myself at the premiere of the quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy in Germany,” said 24-year old Radovan.

There will be a familiar face from the boxing scene in Radovan’s corner: Juergen Braehmer.

The former light heavyweight world champion has trained Radovan since his change from the amateurs to the pros. In addition, Braehmer is the only boxer to take part in the World Boxing Super Series also being active as a coach. The skilled technician will face Rob Brant from the US at the end of October in the last quarterfinal event of the WBSS season at a venue to be confirmed.

Braehmer is preparing himself in his hometown Schwerin, together with Denis Radovan, Araik Marutjan and current WBA Super Middleweight World Champion Tyron Zeuge.





“At the moment the focus is completely on Denis,” said Braehmer. “Aboghe is not an easy opponent, but Denis should beat him. That’s what I expect from him.”

Braehmer has big expectations for his prodigy. “It is an ambitious goal, but by the end of 2017 or early 2018 we want to take the first minor title fight. He has enormous potential, ” said the WBSS participant. And how does Braehmer manage the double burden of his own preparation and coaching?

Braehmer: “That’s very simple. My guys have their schedule, I have my training times. There are no issues at all.”

Wallin to go ‘All in’ on Usyk-Huck undercard in Berlin September 9

Swedish heavyweight talent Otto ‘All in’ Wallin (18-0, 12 KOs) faces German Timur Stark (8-2-0, 7 KOs) in a ten round contest when the World Boxing Super Series premieres on September 9 at the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin, Germany. Tickets can be bought on stubhub.de and eventim.de.

“It feels great to fight on such a big card as the World Boxing Super Series is,” said 26-year old Wallin.

“The fight for the Muhammad Ali Trophy attracts the eyes of the world so it’s a great opportunity for me that I want to seize with both hands.”

Wallin, who is training out of New York under two-time world champion Joey Gamache, has respect for his four-year older opponent.

“My opponent Timur Stark is a decent fighter, lost only to top guys so now it’s my turn to show that I’m a top guy. The crowd in Berlin can expect me to go ‘All in’ as usual,” said Wallin, who claimed the WBA Continental Heavyweight Title in April with an impressive TKO victory in round five over Italian Gianluca Mandras.

“I’m in great shape and as always I’ve been working very hard since my last fight. The difference this time is that I’ve been training in New York and I’ve been getting plenty of good sparring,” said Wallin.

“It’s the first time that I’ve been able to get such good sparring on a daily basis and I think it’s going to make a huge difference for me.”

Timur Stark is also ready to play his cards right in Berlin: “I will prove to Wallin that I have the better hand in my hands on September 9. This fight will not go the distance.”

Also confirmed on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final bout between Aleksandr Usyk and Marco Huck:

Frederik Hede Jensen vs. Baska Tuvdenlhagva (four rounds featherweight).