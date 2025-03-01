Hitchins Denies $2.5 Million Demand, Accuses Teofimo Lopez of Fabricating Excuse to Dodge Fight

Richardson Hitchin denies that he ever asked for $2.5 million for a fight against Teofimo Lopez for May 2nd. IBF light welterweight champion Hitchins says he was never given an offer to fight against WBO champ Teofimo.

Hitchins’ Denial

He doesn’t know where he’s coming from, claiming that he chose Arnold Barboza Jr. for the May 2nd card at Times Square in New York City because Turki Alalshikh didn’t want to pay him $2.5 million. That’s an excuse that Teofimo cooked up. Hitchins feels that Lopez never wanted to fight him in the first place, and he chose to take what he feels is the easier patch against his WBO mandatory Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs) for the Times Square card.

Hitchins would still like to fight Teo after his defense against Barboza, but that doesn’t look likely. He may fight Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis next. Richardson isn’t popular enough yet for him to create a lot of interest for a fight on one of Turki’s big cards.

“Teo is online, saying that Turki doesn’t feel that I was worth the money I was looking for. I never got an offer. We never asked. We never even put an offer on the table,” said Richardson Hitchins to Fighthype, reacting to Teofimo Lopez saying that he chose Arnold Barboza Jr. because Hitchins wanted $2.5 million and Turki Alalshikh didn’t feel he was worth that.”

The Runaround

It’s classic that Hitchins got the run around by Lopez. He wouldn’t be the first one that got that treatment, but that’s what he gets for focusing on a fight against him. When Teofimo wants someone, they know it because he’s the one pushing. In Hitchin’s case, it’s one way interest. He wants the fight, but Teofimo is indifferent.

“I think Barboza is getting a little over a million to fight Teofimo. Richardson Hitchins is a world champion. My name is way bigger than Barboza. The storyline between me and Teo would have been great fight to make it happen in New York City.