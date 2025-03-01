R.I.P Carson Jones

In absolutely awful and shocking news, it has been reported that former 147 and 154 pound ring warrior Carson Jones has died, this at the young age of just 38. Jones lost his life all too soon after undergoing surgery on his oesophagus.

A report from The Ring quotes Caleb Truax, Carson’s former champ and good friend, as posting the terrible news on social media. Carson himself had let fans know he was having some trouble with gastrointestinal issues and was awaiting surgery. Perhaps best known for his two exciting fights with Kell Brook, Carson revealed on social media that he had barely been able to eat or drink and that the problems were “driving me insane.”

Now, tragically, after having had the necessary surgery, Carson has died so, so young.

Tributes have already started to pour in, with many more likely. And of course, well deserved.

Jones, who hailed from Oklahoma City, was a throwback fighter in many ways, having fought numerous times in England and with his fights all over the US. Jones was ripped off something terrible in one of his final bouts when he was denied a win over Antonio Margarito. The September 2017 fight that was staged in Mexico was somehow declared a technical draw, when Johes was so clearly the rightful winner and would have been officially if fair play had been a thing that day(check the fight out if you can find it).

Jones’ final numbers read 44-16-3(32). He was stopped just five times. Our sincere condolences go out to Carson’s family and friends at this sad time.