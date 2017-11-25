Tyson Fury signs with MTK

MTK Global are delighted to announce the signing of the Ring Magazine and lineal heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury.

The ‘Gypsy King’ has inked a deal which will see MTK Global assume an advisory role as he makes his comeback in the heavyweight division.

The undefeated Fury (25-0, 18 KOs) has not fought since he dethroned the great Wladimir Klitschko in Düsseldorf on 28 November 2015 to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world championship belts.

That night in Germany bolstered a resume which already included English, Irish, British, Commonwealth, European, WBO Intercontinental and WBO International champion status.

He remains the Ring Magazine heavyweight king and is the true lineal heavyweight champion of the world, continuing a line of succession dating back to John L Sullivan at the end of the 19th century.

MTK Global will play a key role in Fury’s career as he returns to the ring to prove he is still the man in the heavyweight division. Tyson is convinced that MTK are the right people to help guide him through this exciting new chapter.

“I couldn’t be happier to sign an advisory deal with MTK Global,” says Fury. “It is unbelievable how fast they have grown and what they have achieved in the past few years. I spoke to my mate Billy Joe Saunders and he only had good things to say about MTK so it was an easy decision to go with them.”

Tyson is currently back in training and his millions of fans around the world will be delighted to hear his plans for 2018.

“I love boxing and I need it back in my life. Right now I’m working hard to shift some weight and get in shape to re-enter the ring. That won’t take me long at all and then I’ll be looking for my first opponent in early 2018.”

“There are plenty of options for me. Everyone wants to get in the ring for a payday with me. So we’ll sit down and decide who we choose but everyone knows the fights I really want. I want to knock out Anthony Joshua and I want to knock out Deontay Wilder and I believe by the time those fights happen they will be to unify the heavyweight division.”

MTK Global Director Paul Gibson echoes those sentiments.

“In many people’s eyes Tyson is still the man in the heavyweight division. It is fantastic news for the sport that he is coming back to prove that fact in the ring. There are few bigger names in world boxing than Tyson Fury and we feel honoured he has chosen MTK Global to help guide him through what promises to be the most exciting phase of his illustrious career.”

Hennessy Sports Statement re Tyson Fury

On 30 October 2017, Robert Smith of the BBBoC blamed Tyson Fury for delays to his anti-doping hearing. He said to Sky Sports, “We [the BBBoC] are ready to go, UKAD are ready to go on our behalf, and the independent panel are waiting for a confirmed date. It’s up to them [Team Fury] now [to propose a date].”

Then, on 23 November 2017, Mr Smith reiterated to Sky Sports, “The reason why this has taken so long, so I have been led to believe, is because Mr Fury’s legal team could not agree a date for the recommencement of the hearing. They obviously now have, and the hearing will recommence [in December 2017].”

Mr Smith is incorrect. While Team Fury have been advised not to discuss this matter until it is over, we would like to clarify as follows:

(i) This matter started in February 2015 – almost 3 years ago – after routine doping control tests.

(ii) Tyson and Hughie were not notified of the results of those tests for 7 months, and even then UKAD simply asked them about their diet. There was never any suggestion that Tyson and Hughie had done anything wrong or that they might be in any sort of trouble.

(iii) Then, without warning, UKAD charged Tyson and Hughie in June 2016 in relation to the February 2015 tests – i.e. 16 months after the tests.

(iv) A hearing eventually took place in May 2017 but was halted after UKAD objected to the participation of a tribunal member.

(v) Hearing dates were then proposed for early October 2017 but UKAD’s team (not Team Fury’s team) was unavailable.

(vi) A hearing has now been fixed for December 2017.

Contrary to the BBBoC’s suggestion, therefore, the delays have not been caused by Team Fury.