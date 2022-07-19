Helenius Says He Must Face Winner Of Usyk vs Joshua Rematch

Robert Helenius Wants What He’s Owed, Says He Must Face Winner Of Usyk-Joshua Rematch

There is nothing short of mass confusion as far as the WBA heavyweight position is concerned. And Robert Helenius, who says the WBA “have bungled the whole thing” with regards to his rightfully earned shot at the belt currently held by Oleksandr Usyk has got his lawyers standing by. Helenius won a “final eliminator” by beating Adam Kownacki (actually beating him twice) and he says he must now face the winner of the Usyk-Anthony Joshua rematch.

Helenius told Sky Sports he and his lawyers will “only have one option” if he is not awarded a shot at the winner of the August 20 fight – and you can guess what this “one option” will be. On top of the Helenius mess, we have Daniel Dubois listed as the “regular” WBA heavyweight champion. Also, Joe Joyce, who has been the #1 contender with the WBO for some time, wants his shot at Usyk (or against AJ if he can get his revenge).

It will take some figuring out who is most entitled to the next shot once the Usyk-Joshua rematch is done. But Helenius (who, Frank Warren recent said he had heard will be facing the comebacking Deontay Wilder, in October) is adamant he WILL be getting a shot at Usyk or Joshua next or else.

“I definitely should be next,” Helenius said. “Every elimination bout after mine is bullshit! At this point, if we are not designated the mandatory after Usyk’s next fight, we will have only one option. My lawyers are very confident that the WBA have bungled this whole thing, so I am confident in my position. For now I will just stay focused on training and see how Usyk versus Joshua and my WBA situation plays out. But I remain in a great position for something very big in the coming months for sure.”

Helenius may be offered some monetary compensation, and another fight, if he doesn’t get a shot at the Usyk-Joshua winner, but if Helenius digs in, things could get even more messy. From a fan standpoint, we’d prefer to see Joyce, unbeaten and dangerous, face the Usyk-Joshua winner, as this would be a far more interesting fight. But 38 year old Helenius has earned his shot and who can blame him for demanding what he’s owed?