Heavyweight Legend Larry Holmes Comes Onboard To Help Train Trevor Bryan

Plenty of fight fans feel Trevor Bryan will need all the help he can get in his upcoming fight with the big-hitting Daniel Dubois. Bryan will defend his version of the WBA heavyweight title against the once-beaten British banger in June – so Don King, who won the purse bids battle to promote the fight, has announced. King has announced the date yet so far there is no venue. King says the June 11 card will boast no less than six world title fights; the card to “promote peace and freedom for the people of Ukraine.”

Of added interest is the fact that heavyweight legend Larry Holmes has come onboard to help train 32 year old Bryan; this perhaps being some of the help the unbeaten New Yorker needs. How good is Bryan? We still don’t know, this due to his pretty limited level of opposition – with BJ Flores (a cruiserweight), Bermane Stiverne (a faded version) and, last time out, the tough but largely unheard-of Jonathan Guidry being his best opposition thus far.

Dubois, still only 24 years of age, has been in with better opponents, yet he was beaten by Joe Joyce. Bryan is currently 22-0(15) while “Dynamite” is 15-1(14).

So how much can Holmes teach Bryan? How much of his greatness can possibly rub off on Bryan during the short period of time Holmes works with Bryan (unless Holmes is planning on working with Bryan full-time)? Holmes as we know had one of the finest left jabs in boxing history and maybe he can help improve Bryan’s jabbing technique. At the very least, it will not hurt Bryan at all having an all-time great spending some time with him in his Las Vegas training camp.

Plenty of fans feel Dubois will score a relatively quick KO win when he faces Bryan. It’s now up to Holmes, at least partially, to ensure this does not happen. Bryan’s “world title” is much maligned but the truth is this is an interesting fight. Who wins on June 11? And who will be fighting in those additional five world title fights?