Dillian Whyte NOT getting rematch with Tyson Fury says Frank Warren

Frank Warren says Dillian Whyte will not be getting a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury after losing to him by a sixth-round knockout last Saturday night in front of a crowd of 94,000+ fans at Wembley Stadium in London.

Warren says Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) will need to earn a shot at fighting for a world title and he wishes him luck in doing that.

Moreover, Warren is not buying Whyte’s argument that he deserves a rematch because he was pushed down after getting hurt by an uppercut in the sixth.

Fury did Whyte a favor by not punching him when he was hurt & defenseless after getting nailed by a big right uppercut in round six. Had Fury taken advantage of the situation by hitting Whyte when he was out on his feet, he might not have gotten back up.

“No, what for? Based upon what?” said Frank Warren to talkSPORT Boxing, when asked if Dillian Whyte will get a rematch with Tyson Fury.

“When I was younger, I was asking to take Julia Roberts out and it never happened. The only unsatisfactory thing for him is he got stopped and he got knocked out and that’s the end of it.

“It’s not even debatable. There’s no chance of going there. It’s not happening, Dillian. You’ve got to fight your way back into contention, and good luck to you doing that.

“There’s some good domestic fights for him to have like Daniel Dubois or Joe Joyce. There are some good fights there,” said Warren about options for Whyte.

“They’re yardsticks to gauge how good these other guys are.

“The initial reports on the pay-per-view are quite good,” said Warren about the PPV for the Fury vs. Whyte fight. “Quite good means we’re not complaining. I’m happy with the whole thing. We got behind our man [Fury], and he did what he had to do.

“He delivered to the British public a great show, a momentous show,” said Warren.

“I don’t think he offered anything in the fight,” said Simon Jordan to TalkSPORT about Whyte. “I was a little disappointed. I wasn’t surprised by the outcome because I think there are levels to this game, and Tyson Fury is on a completely different level to Dillian Whyte.

“Dillian Whyte was the WBC mandated challenger and had every right to be in that ring. I just felt that he would take a few more risks.

“The difficulty with Tyson is someone has got to close that distance and to close that distance, you need to have really good footwork and Dillian Whyte doesn’t have that,” said Simon.