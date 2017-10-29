Hearn again calls out Wilder for Whyte, says Whyte will fight again in February regardless

Though he failed to make an explosive statement in his winning fight with a reluctant Robert Helenius last night, Dillian Whyte is “in a great position” according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. Whyte, troubled by Helenius in the second-round when his legs appeared wobbly, swung and missed frequently during the largely dull 12 rounds, winning via lopsided but unimpressive unanimous decision.

Still, a win is a win and the new WBC silver champ is again banging the drum for a shot at WBC world champ Deontay Wilder. Hearn, in speaking with Sky Sports, said that whoever he fights next, Whyte will be back in action on February 3 at The O2 in London. But it is the Wilder fight Hearn and Whyte really want.





“If Deontay Wilder will travel there’s an easy fight to be made on February 3 for the WBC title in London,” Hearn said. “It opens up the division because this is where it’s at, in the UK. He’s [Whyte] in a really good position. He could have a final eliminator for the WBC, I think he could have a final eliminator for the IBF, he could fight Deontay Wilder, there’s also other fights out there – Dominic Breazeale, Lucas Brown.”

So will Wilder (assuming he does as is expected and takes care of business against Bermane Stiverne in their rematch on Saturday) agree to make his seventh title defence against Whyte? Does Whyte deserve a shot at Wilder’s crown based on last night’s rather dull showing against Helenius?

Judging by a tweet Wilder’s promoter Lou DiBella put out just after last night’s card in Cardiff had come to an end, it doesn’t look likely Wilder will travel to the UK for anyone other than Anthony Joshua.

“GTFOH, @eddiehearn. We travel for champs, not chumps. Deontay must take care of biz Nov 4 @barclaycentre. Then, bring on AJ. UNIFY! #boxing,” DiBella wrote.

So it seems Wilder is interested in a fight with Joshua next and no-one else. Will an agreement be made for this, quite simply the only true heavyweight world title fight that matters, or will Hearn and DiBella be unable to come to terms?





We’ll know a lot more after the Wilder-Stiverne rematch has been settled. Hopefully. As for who Whyte could/should fight next if it’s not Wilder; that Lucas Browne fight would certainly prove attractive enough.