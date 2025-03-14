DAZN Official Weights: Williams vs. Volny and Berlanga vs. Gonzalez-Ortiz

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams vs. Patrice Volny and Edgar Berlanga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz weighed in today for their fights this Saturday, March 15th, live on DAZN from the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

(Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

‘Ammo’ Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) looked in excellent shape, weighing in at the middleweight limit at 160 lbs for his 12-round main event against Patrice Volny (19-1, 13 KOs). The 35-year-old Volny came in at 159.4 lbs.

As Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has pointed out all week, this is a critical fight for Williams, 28, as he needs a win against Volny, 35, for him to progress to a world title fight at middleweight. If he loses here, that’ll spoil his plans, and he’ll have to rebuild.

Weight-in Results

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams 160 vs. Patrice Volny 159.4

Edgar Berlanga 169.6 vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz 167.4

Jamaine Ortiz 140 vs. Yomar Alamo 139.6

Omari Jones 149.4 vs. Alessio Mastronunzio 152.2

Berlanga Overweight

Fresh off his one-sided loss to Canelo Alvarez, Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) weighed 1.6 lbs over the super middleweight limit of 168. That explains why he wore a hood during yesterday’s final press conference. He was trying to sweat off weight, but it didn’t work. Berlanga must consider moving up to light heavyweight because he’s too big for the 168-lb division.

The 193 that Berlanga rehydrated to for his last fight against Canelo Alvarez last September was a sign that he doesn’t belong at super middleweight. Understandably, he wants to stay at 168 because he has an advantage over his opposition in this division, and the paydays are bigger. Eddie Hearn revealed yesterday that Berlanga has made $12 million in his three fights with Matchroom. It’s an absurd amount for a fighter with his lackluster resume.

Saturday’s fight will be Edgar’s final one of his contract with Matchroom, and he’s already said he won’t re-sign. He says he wants to become a free agent and expects to be chased by different promoters like Kobe Bryant.

Berlanga’s opponent, 35-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz, looked fat around the midsection, and nowhere near fighting shape. I don’t know where Matchroom found Gonzalez-Ortiz, but he doesn’t look like he belongs on the main portion of a DAZN card. This fight should be on the preliminary card.