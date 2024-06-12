Eddie Hearn Teases September Wembley Card: ‘Could Be the Best Ever in the UK’

As fight fans know, we have seen some stacked cards take place recently, the big Saudi money machine serving to give us the fights we want again and again. And the trend doesn’t look like it will end any time soon. To the contrary, we fight fans are set to get continued exceptional value for money, the fighters are set to get the big money fights they want, and the sport is set to benefit more and more.

We already have the massive card of August 3 to look forward to, this one going down in Los Angeles, and now the word is the Wembley card that is still being finalized for September 21 could be one of the biggest, most heavily stacked fight cards of the lot. Speaking with IFL TV, Eddie Hearn gave us the following teaser:

“[June the 26th at the press conference] everything will be revealed. It’s gonna be amazing,” Hearn said. “If things go the way we’re all planning, it’ll be the best card the country’s ever seen.”

Indeed, that London presser at the end of the month will be one to watch to see just what fights are officially announced. But as of right now, the rumor mill says we could see the following fights on the card:

Anthony Joshua against either Daniel Dubois, Joseph Parker, or Zhilei Zhang

Fabio Wardley against Frazer Clarke in a rematch

Naoya Inoue, for many, the pound-for-pound best in the world right now, against Murodjon Akhmadaliev

Hamzah Sheeraz against Chris Eubank Junior

Josh Kelly against Liam Smith

Willy Hutchinson against Joshua Buatsi

If these fights all come to fruition, it will be one heck of a card, and there could be more to come; in fact, there almost certainly will be more. How far can and will the Saudi moneymen, led by Turki Alalshikh, push the boat out? We fight fans have never had it so good, and it could be even better down the road over the coming years.

And then there is the talk of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund being in talks to create a boxing league, where all the top promoters would be brought in, working together under one unified umbrella.

The sport may never be the same again and in a good way. A great way.