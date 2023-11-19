Hearn On Diego Pacheco: “A Future Star At 168, Edgar Berlanga Is A Massive Fight In

Eddie Hearn fully believes he has a future star on his hands, or on his books, with 22 year old super middleweight contender Diego Pacheco. Last night in Inglewood, in his toughest test to date, the tall-for-the-weight Pacheco stopped experienced former WBO title challenger Marcelo Coerces in the ninth round. Now 20-0(17), the man from Los Angeles dropped and finished Coerces with a big uppercut. Coerces, now 32-6-1(18) gave Pacheco a tough test, the two clashing heads in there, but the ending was very impressive and now, according to Hearn, Pacheco will go on to achieve big, big things.

Coerces gave Billy Joe Saunders all he could handle in a challenge for the WBO belt, and Coerces also dropped Edgar Berlanga in losing a decision to the unbeaten puncher. Hearn likes the idea of matching Pacheco and Berlanga together in what he says would be a “massive fight” next year.

“I believe he’s a future star in the 168 pound division,” Hearn said of Pacheco when speaking on his Matchroom platform. “The uppercut was devastating and that was a big statement from Diego Pacheco. He took three flush left hooks himself, he got hit too much tonight really, but you’re going to as you go up the levels. That’s what I think he needed. He got busted up a little bit with head-butts. You need to go through those times where things aren’t going your way all the time. I think Edgar Berlanga against Diego Pacheco is a massive fight in 2024. Of course, Berlanga wants the big names, the [Jaime] Munguias, the Canelo’s……but if Diego keeps winning, he’ll put himself right in contention. He [Pacheco] needs a big name next. We’re going to do a big building job on him in 2024 to put him in position to win a world title in 2025, that’s the plan.”

Pacheco is fast becoming a real fan favourite, his style conducive to good action fights. The sport always needs new stars and Pacheco has the look of being one. Last night’s fight was the 22 year old’s third of this year, and Pacheco has won them all by stoppage. A pro since late 2018, Pacheco has made pretty good progress. Now, how far can Pacheco go? Hearn is not the only person who believes Pacheco can go all the way, and become a real star.