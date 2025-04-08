Hearn’s Millionaire Blueprint: Diego Pacheco’s Fight Against Trevor McCumby on the Road to a Potential Canelo Alvarez Payday

Diego Pacheco and Trevor McCumby have reached a deal for a fight this summer. The #1 WBO-ranked super middleweight contender Pacheco (23-0, 18 KOs) recently pulled out of a WBC-ordered fight against Christian Mbilli.

No reason was given, but it would seem likely that Mbilli was deemed too risky for the 24-year-old Pacheco at this early stage of his career. Pacheco is in a strong position to get a title shot against Canelo Alvarez.

The Matchroom-promoted Pacheco needs to keep winning as long as he can until he can make life-changing money fighting Alvarez. Promoter Eddie Hearn made a millionaire out of former Matchroom fighter Edgar Berlanga with a fight against Canelo.

Summer Fight

Now, Hearn will be trying to do the same with Pacheco, and that’s why it’s crucial for him to fight the recently knocked out McCumby (28-1, 21 KOs) rather than Mbilli.

The Ring reported the news of the reps for Pacheco and McCumby having reached a deal for a fight in the summer.

McCumby gave a good showing in his last fight against Caleb Plant on September 14th before succumbing in the ninth round.

The Illinois native, McCumby, knocked Plant down in the fourth round and looked like he was on his way to an upset victory. However, Plant made an adjustment at the midpoint of the fight, taking the action to the inside where he wore down McCumby to eventually stop him in round nine.

Pacheco, 6’4″, has improved in every fight, with his recent victories over Steven Nelson and Maciej Sulecki. He soundly beat the veteran Nelson by a 12-round unanimous decision on January 25th in Las Vegas. That was the most competitive fight of Pacheco’s seven-year pro career, but he was too good for Nelson.

McCumby could be a risky fight for Pacheco because he possesses excellent power on his longer punches. If he can stay on the outside against Diego, he’s got a chance of winning.