Hearn: Maybe Fury retires after Joshua knocks him out

Eddie Hearn isn’t certain that Tyson Fury will be agreeable to fighting Anthony Joshua a second time after losing their first fight planned for July.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn thinks there’s a possibility that the WBC heavyweight champion Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) may choose to retire.

With Fury, it’s hard to predict what his actions will be against his unification fight with IBF/WBA/WBO champion Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs).

Even if Fury wins, he’s someone that has reacted to winning by falling apart by partying too much and losing it.

But obviously, a brutally one-sided loss for Fury could do something to him mentally, especially if it’s 100 percent clear that Joshua is superior to him.

Hearn not sure Fury will want a rematch

“You’ll have to see if Fury will want a rematch [after he loses to Joshua],” said Hearn to iFL TV. “Maybe he’ll walk away from the sport after he gets stopped,” said Hearn.

For Fury to walk away from a second monstrous payday gainst Joshua, it isn’t easy to believe he’ll do that.

You could make a case for Fury to retire in abject despair if he was totally clinically obliterated by AJ if there was little money to be made in a second fight. That’s not the case here, though.

Heck, it doesn’t even matter if Fury is blasted to smithereens by Joshua; the money will be so good that he’ll come back for more no matter how many times he’s battered.

When you’re talking about picking up $100 million per fight, Fury won’t mind picking himself up off the canvas and returning for a second helping against Joshua in December.

I’m sure Fury’s ego will take a big hit if Joshua destroys him in their first fight in July, but he’ll cry his way to the bank to make a deposit.

With the kind of dough that Fury can get for the rematch with Joshua, it’s not probable that he would be so depressed that he would retire rather than come back for a second payday.

Yes, Fury will likely be a royal basketcase after losing to Joshua, but the money that he can scoop up in the second clash will be too much for him to not take the rematch.

Saudi Arabia to host Joshua vs. Fury

According to Mark Kriegel of ESPN, Saudi Arabia is the host country for the Joshua vs. Fury fight. Both fighters and their teams have agreed to stage the fight in Saudi, and now they’re just waiting for the money.

It makes sense for the Joshua-Fury fight to be staged in Saudi, as that’s where the most money can be generated. Joshua has already fought in Saudi two years ago in his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr, which he easily won.

The only downside of the Joshua vs. Fury fight taking place abroad is their fans in the UK and U.S won’t be able to see them without traveling easily.