Video: Haye, Bellew weigh-in: Haye 16st 9oz, Bellew 15st 3lb 8oz

The celebrated Michael Buffer was on hand to conduct MC duties (always the sign of a big fight) and bitter British heavyweight rivals David Haye and Tony Bellew weighed-in moments ago, ahead of their big non-title fight at The O2. Not surprisingly Haye was the heavier man, tipping in at 16st 9oz (233 pounds) while reigning WBC cruiserweight champ Bellew weighed a career-high 15st 3lb 8 oz (213 pounds).





Haye looks to be in fantastic shape, ripped and muscular, Bellew looks less defined, even bulky. Bellew was complimentary towards Haye’s appearance, with “Bomber” stating how Haye looks “magnificent.” Haye, though, couldn’t resist having a dig at his rival’s somewhat chunky physique, stating how Bellew has simply “eaten a lot of pies.”

All the talking and all the head-to-heads are now over and done with and it is almost fight time. Both men remain convinced victory awaits them but there can of course be only one winner (unless the fight surprises everyone and winds up being a draw!). Haye insists he will blitz Bellew quickly, while the smaller, younger man insists Haye will “gas” and that he will stop him late on. “He will quit,” Bellew stated. “That’s my dream scenario.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn, in speaking with Sky Sports, said Haye can forget all about his hoped for fight with IBF heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua if he loses tomorrow night. Hearn of course wants Bellew to win as he is his fighter, and AJ also wants to see Bellew – a 6/1 underdog – pull off the big upset.

“The David Haye fight with Joshua is a big fight, but on Sunday that fight might not be existing ever again. We have to wait and see what happens.” Hearn said.

So what will happen? Is Haye fully focused on Bellew or is he looking past him to that massive fight with Joshua, convinced as he is that Bellew has absolutely no chance against him? Can Bellew, who says he will “not be easy to hit in those first four-rounds,” survive the early storm and do as he says and halt Haye late? Or will Haye do the demolition job he has been predicting ever since this fight was first announced?

Bellew has his supporters but Haye remains a strong favourite.

Prediction: Haye looks ruthless in taking Bellew out inside four rounds. Don’t rule out Bellew’s coach Dave Coldwell throwing in the towel.