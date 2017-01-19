Boxing News 24/7


Watch: Gennady Golovkin in New York

Unified Middleweight World Champion (WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO) GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN (36-0, 33 KO’s) spent twenty-four hours in New York City last week to promote his highly anticipated showdown with WBA Middleweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger DANIEL “THE MIRACLE MAN” JACOBS (32-1, 29 KO’s) set for Saturday, March 18 at “The Mecca of Boxing”, Madison Square Garden. The championship event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

As captured in this three-part video, on Monday night Golovkin and Jacobs were introduced to the huge Madison Square Garden crowd in attendance for the New York Knicks/New Orleans NBA game. Handling the on-court introduction duties was Hall of Fame Ring Announcer, MICHAEL BUFFER.


Prior to the Knicks game, Golovkin met with NBA star KRISTAPS PORZINGIS who presented him with an autographed New York Knicks jersey. “GGG” was also greeted by legendary former New York Knick WALT FRAZIER.

Early Tuesday morning, Golovkin visited the Power 105.1/I Heart Radio studios for the nationally syndicated radio show, THE BREAKFAST CLUB, where he held court with popular hosts CHARLAMAGNE THE GOD, DJ ENVY and ANGELA YEE.

READ  Can the wisdom of Hunter help Danny Jacobs in fight with GGG? Virgil brought in as “assistant”

On Tuesday afternoon, Golovkin and Jacobs formally announced their fight at a press conference in front of a massive crowd of New York City media and fans inside the “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

Golovkin and Jacobs held a photo session late Tuesday afternoon at the city’s iconic
TIMES SQUARE in front a huge crowd of fans before heading to Los Angeles for their West Coast press stop on Wednesday.

Golovkin and Jacobs have an extraordinary, combined 35 consecutive knockouts heading into this highly anticipated battle.

Presented by K2 Promotions, tickets for “MIDDLEWEIGHT MADNESS” priced at $1000, $600, $400, $300, $200 and $100, are now on sale and can be purchased at the Madison Square Garden Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster charge by phone (866-858-0008) and online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.thegarden.com.

Co-featured on March 18th, Consensus #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World and World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Flyweight Champion ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ, (46-0-0, 38 KO’s), fighting out of Managua, Nicaragua, will defend his title against Mandatory Challenger SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI (41-4-1, (38 KO’s) of Si Sa Ket, Thailand.

