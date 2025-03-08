Harlem Eubank Halts Tyrone McKenna, Calls Out Conor Benn!

The less famous fighting Eubank, unbeaten Harlem Eubank retained his spotless pro record last night at home in Brighton. Stopping a game, somewhat patient Tyrone McKenna in the 10th round, Eubank – who was watched from ringside by his famous uncle, Chris Eubank Senior – scored three knockdowns in total.

Eubank won the IBF intercontinental welterweight strap with his impressive win. Eubank us now 21-0(9), while 35 year old McKenna falls to 24-6-1(7).

Eubank showed a powerful and accurate right hand during last night’s fight, and McKenna was outgunned as well as outfought. The 31 year old wanted to put on a show before his Brighton fans, and Eubank did just that. McKenna of Ireland, who had spent time behind bars, had vowed to knock out Eubank, but it was he who wound up getting stopped.

Now, Eubank wants Conor Benn next.

Benn will of course face Chris Eubank Jr in a hugely hyped fight in April. Harlem Eubank says his cousin will “wipe Benn out.”

“His natural weight class is 147 pounds, and I fight at 147 pounds,” Eubank said of Benn. “I want him next.”

But will Harlem get a shot at the big money the way his more well-known cousin will in April? It could well be that Harlem is the better fighter of the two active Eubanks.

