May 2nd: Devin Haney’s Fight Against Jose Ramirez, With His Career Hanging in the Balance

Devin Haney is taking a far bigger risk than Ryan Garcia in his 12-round welterweight bout against Jose Ramirez on May 2nd at Times Square in New York City. It’s believed that this was Haney’s idea to face the former WBC and WBO light welterweight champion Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs), saying he wanted “the best fighters in the world.”

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) wants to show the fans that he’s back, better than ever, and this is the perfect opponent for him to do so. He may live to regret his decision. If Haney loses, his career will be in bad shape, and he can probably forget about the rematch with Ryan in October.

Ryan’s Easier Path

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) has got an easier fight against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in the main event on the card. The former WBA light welterweight champion Rolly (16-2, 13 KOs) was knocked out in the eighth round by Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz last year on March 30th. Some believe Rolly’s punch resistance is gone from his sixth round TKO loss to Gervonta Davis in 2022.

“I think fighting [Jose] Ramirez is so risky for Devin Haney, and to be fair, fighting Rolly for Ryan is risky as well, especially at welterweight. What are these guys doing?” said Ade Oladipo on the Ariel Helwani YouTube channel, talking about the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero and Deevin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez fights on May 2nd at Times Square in New York City.