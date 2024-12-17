Happy Birthday Manny Pacquiao! Pac Man Turns 46

A few days ago, all-time great, indeed living legend Manny Pacquiao uploaded a picture of himself onto social media, the snap capturing a deep in thought Pacquiao, with the words “8 divisions. Sitting here wondering….was it enough?” attached.

We’ve all heard how Pacquiao – who today celebrates his 46th birthday – may well box again, and not in a mere exhibition bout, but in a real fight, with a real champion. Mario Barrios’ name has been frequently mentioned, while Pacquiao has seen his name placed alongside that of Conor Benn and a couple of other fighters.

Is Pacquiao really wondering if his conquering of eight weight divisions is “enough?” For any fighter to have done even half of what the southpaw dynamo from the Philippines did, it would absolutely be enough. But Manny might indeed want more. The question is, at age 46, can Pacquiao actually achieve more?

Having kept himself in good, you could argue great physical condition, with there being no stories out there about Manny having piled on the pounds or of having let himself go, and Pac Man has retained a good portion of his hand speed. But the last time we saw Pacquiao in a ring, this back in July when he fought to a draw with 6ft tall kickboxer Rukiya Anpo (who was to have fought Ryan Garcia over the festive holidays, only for Garcia to pull out with a wrist injury), Manny looked nothing short of awful.

Hit plenty and showing every bit of his age, Pacquiao had fans urging him to abandon any plans he may have had for a full comeback. Okay, you could argue Anpo was all wrong for Manny, what with his size and dimensions, but the fact is Pacquiao was hit far too much. How much would Pacquiao get hit if he came back to fight a top-tier welterweight? Do we really want to find out?

Pac Man may for real be wondering if he’s done enough in the sport. But we fans – and Manny has tens of millions of fans and admirers all over the world – know the answer. Yes, Manny Pacquiao has done enough, more than enough, both in and for the sport of boxing.

Pacquiao should be sitting back, enjoying his life, this as he continues to be celebrated as one of the greatest fighters that ever lived.

Those 12 world titles won across an incredible eight weight divisions are all the proof we need when it comes to Pacquiao’s true, untouchable greatness.

Pacquiao will go into The Hall of Fame next year, and it would be a real shame if he was enshrined and then came back to fight and was beaten. Don’t do it, Manny, you have absolutely nothing left to prove. At all.