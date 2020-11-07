Haney vs. Gamboa – live updates from Hollywood, Florida

Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3, 18 KOs) is at the last chance saloon tonight in challenging WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (24-0, 15 KOs) live on DAZN at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

If Gamboa wins, it would be an interesting result, aid it would shake up the boxing world. Haney is a blue-chip guy who was given his WBC lightweight title a year ago by the World Boxing Council after making Vasily Lomachenko the Franchise champion.

Haney, 21, has these things in his favor tonight against the 38-year-old Gamboa:

Age

Ring wear

Size

A-side status

Haney should win with all that, but that doesn’t mean that he would have beaten Gamboa in his prime. If you could put Haney on a time machine and deposit him in the ring with Gamboa ten years ago in 2010, he’d lose to the Cuban and perhaps by knockout. Haney is a good fighter, but not powerful and nowhere near as entertaining as Gamboa was at his best.

Haney’s promoters at Matchroom Boxing have selected the 38-year-old Gamboa or him to use as a showcase fight. Gamboa is a little past his prime, but he’s still faster and better pop on his shots than Haney. However, Haney’s size advantage will likely be too much for the smaller 5’5″ Gamboa to handle.

Like the main event between Gamboa and Haney, the undercard has fights tilted heavily towards the A-side fighter winning. It would be nice if there were at least one upset, but that’s probably much to hope for.

“I feel like I do have my respect as a champion because they’re not saying that they want to fight me,” Haney said to ESPN. “So, that’s all the respect that I need. The fighters are fearing me. They know how much talent I have, and they know what I’m capable of.”

The real reason that the other top lightweights aren’t pursuing Haney is that he doesn’t have a fan base yet. Haney is still an unknown in the eyes of casual boxing fans, and he’s not worth fighting right now.

It’s better for a talented lightweight like Gervonta Davis, Vasily Lomachenko, and Teofimo Lopez to let Haney build up his name slowly and then fight him for a lot of money rather than beating him right now for no money.

You can argue that Haney is in the same position Jaime Munguia is in. Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez are not chasing him because they likely know it’s better if they fight Munguia later after building a fan base than if they defeat him right now.

Haney has been matched carefully by his promoters in selecting weaker opposition with little chance of defeating him. Once he becomes popular with the casuals, you’ll see Teofimo, Tank Davis, and Lomachenko going after him to take his WBC title.

Haney vs. Gamboa undercard: