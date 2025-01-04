Boxing Great Donald Curry Diagnosed With Traumatic Encephalopathy Syndrome

Boxing fans in general, or fans of Donald Curry specifically, know the former welterweight and, for a time, the light-middleweight champion has been suffering from mental health issues for several months. Now, at age 63, Curry – who was, we must never forget, a truly special boxer during his prime, with him at one stage being referred to as “The next Sugar Ray Leonard” – has been diagnosed with Traumatic Encephalopathy Syndrome.

Don’s son, Donovan, announced while asking for help. Curry is now fighting the toughest, most unrelenting fight imaginable, as is fellow great Wilfred Benitez (who is in far more advanced condition, having needed 24-hour care for some years now).

Donovan Curry has put out the following message on social media, with a plea for help attached:

“A few years ago, with the help of Chuck Williams, my dad underwent a brain scan at the Lou Ruvo Centre for Brain Health, where he was officially diagnosed with Traumatic Encephalopathy Syndrome,” Donovan wrote. “This condition has caused impairments in judging, reasoning, memory, and behavior, including poor impulse control. For some time, he was being cared for at an incredible church facility in Fort Worth, thanks to the support of his former trainer, Paul Reyes, who recently passed away. “He is currently staying in a hotel in Fort Worth. We are searching for a facility that specializes in patients with conditions like my dad’s, ideally one that operates at no cost. If you know of any resources, facilities, or organizations that could help, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Thank you for your time and support during this challenging time.”

If ever a sportsman was deserving of help at such a time, it is Donald Curry. No matter where you go, no figure from the boxing world has a single bad word to say about Don, while his fans still recall with pride how great he made THEM feel. Now, after having entertained us all so many times, with Don generating many millions of dollars in the process, it is to he hoped that the help he needs will be soon forthcoming.

Fighters deserve the best, and for a short time, Don Curry was the best boxer on the planet. Hopefully, some kind of fundraiser can be arranged. The more important task of finding a facility where Don can be suitably treated will hopefully occur in a matter of days if not hours.