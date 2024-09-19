Haney Still Blaming Loss on Ryan’s PED Positive Test

Devin Haney is still blaming his loss to Ryan Garcia on him being on PEDs for their fight on April 20th. Ryan tested positive for the banned substance PED Ostarine for the pre-fight and post-fight test, but he’d not tested positive for the other tests leading up to the contest in Brookln, New York.

Haney feels that the PEDs enhanced Ryan’s game, which led to him being dropped several times and beaten by a 12-round decision. Some people believe that Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) can’t accept that a better fighter defeated him and that he’d done a poor job of making adjustments during the contest.

Haney’s habit of excessive clinching to neutralize his opponents’ offense was the wrong approach against Ryan.

The constant holding Haney used against Ryan put him in his firing line for the short left hook he used, and he nailed him repeatedly with that punch. Haney would have been hit with that left hook even if Ryan hadn’t tested positive for a PED.

“I couldn’t figure it out [what he did wrong]. I fought a guy that did everything wrong leading up to the fight, and me doing everything right,” said Devin Haney to the All The Smoke Fight channel, talking about his loss to Ryan Garcia on April 20th.

If Haney still can’t figure out what he did wrong against Ryan, that is strange because anyone can see what he did wrong. The nonstop holding that Haney used to defeat George Kambosos Jr., Vasily Lomachenko, and Regis Prograis was ineffective against Ryan. That was the mistake. Haney should have stayed outside, throwing jabs and moving around the ring. He couldn’t do it because his clinching style had become too ingrained, and he couldn’t adapt.

“I had a great team, coaches, and game plan. It’s just hard to beat someone when they [have PEDs in their system]. PEDs are going to enhance whatever you got. He always had power and speed before that. PEDs are going to enhance whatever you got,” said Haney.