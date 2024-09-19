Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois: Boxing Experts Picking AJ By KO

It’s fight week, so you know what that means: everyone who thinks, believes, and actually does know a lot about the sport of boxing has a pre-fight pick to make. This Saturday, live on DAZN, in what will be the second big heavyweight of the year, two Brits, both punchers, will collide before over 90,000 fans at what promises to be a rocking (quite literally, as a certain Gallagher brother, or maybe even two brothers, will perform), socking night.

Nobody you ask thinks the Antony Joshua-Daniel Dubois fight has a prayer of going the distance, yet plenty of people are wondering who it will be that scores the KO, and how soon, or late in the fight.

That said, of the customary 20 fight experts who spoke with RingTV.com, just one dissenting voice leant some support Dubois’ way.

Only former three-weight champ Duke McKenzie is picking Dubois to win on Saturday, as per the Ring poll, with Duke picking the younger man of the two to win late, via 10th round TKO.

But McKenzie is way outvoted, or out-opinioned, by 19 fellow experts.

The other 19 picks are:

Joshua TKO9

Joshua KO9

Joshua TKO8

Joshua TKO7

Joshua decision or late KO

Joshua TKO8

Joshua TKO10

Joshua TKO7

Joshua KO

Joshua KO

Joshua TKO10

Joshua

Joshua TKO7

Joshua TKO

Joshua TKO9

Joshua KO7

Joshua KO

Joshua TKO

Joshua TKO9

You get the point. But there are, as you can see, quite a few picks that say AJ will win via TKO. Is there a chance, a good chance, Dubois will be stopped on his feet, or maybe pulled out by his corner?

You will note that not one expert here is picking Joshua to win on points, or is picking Dubois to win via decision. No, this one seems destined to end well inside the distance, possibly via violent, highlight reel KO.

Pick: I’m sticking with it: Joshua takes Dubois out clean and fast, inside just a couple of rounds, his right hand taking Dubois down.

Who are YOU picking, and by what means of victory?