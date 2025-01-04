Haney Returns in March, Joins VADA Testing

The way some people say it, in fact, the way a whole lot of people say it, the more random drug testing in the sport of boxing, the better. We have, over recent years, seen too many big-name fighters to list test positive for one banned substance or another, and fans, clean fighters, promoters, former fighters, pundits, etc, are just sick and tired of it.

Now, in a move that will hopefully be followed by other fighters, former two-weight champ Devin Haney – a man who knows all about an opponent of his flunking a drug test – has become the first fighter to sign up to VADA’s new year-round testing program. As fans know, Haney recently tweeted his planned March ring return (this against TBA; speculation on who his dance partner might be currently pretty rife), but “The Dream” is also hoping he will lead the way toward a cleaner, safer sport.

Haney, unbeaten due to his April fight with Ryan Garcia being changed from a decision win for Garcia to a no-contest due to an over-the-weight Garcia testing positive for a banned substance, this one being Ostarine, was so angry he filed a lawsuit against Garcia, one that alleges battery, fraud, and breach of contract. Garcia’s ban of a year will soon be up, and plenty of people are looking forward to seeing a Haney-Garcia rematch, while others still actually believe Garcia when he says he did not cheat.

That potentially massive and possibly controversial rematch could happen this year, but if Haney has his way, he will no doubt demand Garcia signs up for VADA’s year-round testing program the way he has done. That’s another story, and you must ask Garcia if he is willing to sign up. But Haney has to be given great credit for signing up. Haney, 31-0-0-1 no contest (15 KO), wants to prove he has absolutely nothing to hide, hence his willingness to be tested for a full year, until January of 2026.

“@Vada_Testing welcomes @Realdevinhaney to our 24/7/365 program that will extend to January 2, 2026,” a post from this week reads.

It will be interesting to see how many other big-name fighters follow Haney’s lead. As a result of signing up, Haney will be subject to random testing at any time of the year, whether he is in training camp or not. Again, credit to Haney for his commitment to proving his honesty, but how many other fighters will be as willing to do what the former lightweight and light-welterweight champ has done?