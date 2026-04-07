Pacquiao has taken a different approach this time around after years of failed negotiations earlier in their rivalry. The former eight-division champion made it clear that he would not commit to a rematch unless Floyd Mayweather Jr. signed his side first.

“Make him sign first,” Pacquiao said when outlining his position. “Then, I’ll sign.”

If Floyd Mayweather Jr. digs in his heels and insists on an exhibition, we’re likely looking at a total collapse of the event or a massive legal battle. Pacquiao’s stance has shifted from patient rival to uncompromising veteran, and he’s already signaled that he won’t be dragged into another years-long negotiation.

The change comes from experience. Manny Pacquiao recalled multiple agreements during the 2010 to 2015 stretch that never materialized, even after he had already put pen to paper. He said those years were filled with repeated assurances that did not lead to a fight.

“Before the previous fight, we were dealing with him for like eight years. There were so many promises, and I think of all the times I signed a contract thinking that was the one,” Pacquiao said. “That was at least five years, with a lot of alibis.”

Despite securing Mayweather’s signature first this time, Pacquiao is still preparing for uncertainty. Mayweather recently described the bout as an exhibition and cast doubt on whether it would take place at the Sphere, which conflicts with the agreements Pacquiao’s team says have already been signed.

Manny has been extremely vocal that he is not interested in a show fight. “It’s either a real fight or nothing,” said Pacquiao’s team. If Mayweather refuses to move past the exhibition label, Pacquiao will almost certainly pull the plug.

Unlike 2010, Pacquiao isn’t chasing the payday as much as he is chasing the chance to correct his only major legacy blemish. Without the professional stakes, the motivation for him disappears.

“There’s no need for me to say anything because he already signed the contract. What for?” Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao is refusing to engage in the verbal sparring that Floyd usually uses to move the goalposts. In the past, Floyd has used drug testing, purse splits, or venue issues as “alibis” (to use Manny’s word) to delay.

By standing on the signed contract, Manny is saying: “The terms are set, the ink is dry, and I’m not renegotiating in the press.”