Berlanga’s Meltdown Forces Security Intervention at Canelo Presser

Today’s Los Angeles press conference required security to intervene when challenger Edgar Berlanga went through a core meltdown and jumped out of his chair and went after unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

Security Steps in as Berlanga Loses Control

Security immediately took action to prevent fists from being thrown, but Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) made it ugly with the expletives he was tossing around, and Canelo fired back with his own insults.

Canelo remained mostly calm during the press conference, not reacting in anger at Berlanga’s comments about his view of the fight as a do-or-die matter.

When Berlanga was speaking, Canelo cut him off, and he didn’t like that. Berlanga barked, “Shut up.” Canelo said he wouldn’t shut up and dared him to try to do something about it. That was a trigger for the 27-year-old Berlanga because he jumped out of his chair and walked toward Canelo like he was going to do something.

Berlanga looked like he wanted to throw a punch when he approached Canelo, but he never got the chance because security intervened to keep the two apart.

Berlanga’s Calculated Stunt?

Today’s altercation could have been Berlanga’s move to pump the PPV buys because he’ll earn more money for the event if tons of people purchase it. Moments before Berlanga came at Canelo, he’d been asking fans to purchase the September 14th event on PPV. Obviously, Berlanga needs the money more than Canelo because this is probably the end of the line for him once he loses to the Mexican star.

This is Berlanga’s likely only chance to headline a PPV card, and he’s got to make the most of it, even if it is a staged theatrical drama.

“I take him seriously. I never overlook anybody. This kind of thing motivates me a lot. You know,” said Canelo to Fighthype when asked if he takes Berlanga seriously. “You already know my history when I’m mad. He doesn’t have his [Caleb Plant] IQ. He’s strong [Berlanga], but I can handle that. He needs 20 like him to do something.”