Goossen Confident Ryan Garcia Will Defeat Tank Davis: “This Is Top 5 Of All Camps I’ve Ever Been In”

One of the major plusses Ryan Garcia has going into this Saturday night’s huge fight with fellow unbeaten Gervonta Tank Davis, is his great trainer, Joe Goossen. Goossen is as experienced as just about any trainer currently working today, and Joe has worked with numerous big names/world champions, including Diego Corrales, Michael Nunn, Sugar Shane Mosley, Gabriel and Rafael Ruelas, and more.

It is then high praise for the effort and attention to detail Garcia has put in in training camp when Goossen says “I rate it in the top five of all camps I’ve ever been in.” Garcia has left no stone unturned and he has worked as hard as can be. If Garcia does lose on Saturday in Las Vegas (and Tank is the betting favourite to win the 136 pound catch weight fight), it won’t be due to lack of preparation.

Speaking with Fight Hype, Goossen said his fighter “has an aura around him right now.”

“Ryan looks great…. he’d got an aura around him right now. He’s got the aura of a winner, of a star, of a guy who’s on a mission,” the 69 year old trainer said. “He worked so hard in this camp – I rate it in the top five of all camps I’ve ever been in. The concentration, the dedication that he had for this camp was really pretty hard to imagine, especially the last couple of months.”

Goossen says Garcia has made weight “the right way,” and that he has been “destroying a lot of sparring partners.” Again, if fight prep wins fights, Garcia has to be in with a superb chance of getting the victory on Saturday. But of course, Tank will have been putting it all in in his training camp also. And as great as any fighter can look in the gym, it’s what happens on the night that counts.

There is so much on the line in this fight (perhaps even all the purse money, the two warriors having supposedly agreed on a winner takes all bet), and both men can be expected to look sensational at the sound of the opening bell. Along with being great at getting a fighter of his into tip-top physical and mental condition, Goossen has also shown he is a master at coming up with the right game plan. Garcia we know has those blurringly fast hands and reflexes, and Goossen will no doubt have worked out how best to use this killer speed.

“I can’t see him doing anything other than winning Saturday night,” Goossen said of Garcia. “I’ve been in the game for 53 years, he’s got something that I’ve never seen before.”

Again, praise of the highest order. This coming Saturday’s fight is arguably the first super fight of 2023 and Garcia Vs. Tank really cannot come fast enough. Only three more days to wait!