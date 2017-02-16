Gunn Vs Jones Jr. – Presser Quotes

Below are quotes from Wednesday’s press conference in advance of Friday night’s “Skill vs. Will” Pay-Per-View showdown between Roy, Jones, Jr. and Bobby Gunn.

Roy Jones Jr. On Bobby Gunn as an opponent: “The thing I stand for and respect and represent – I love a person who won’t quit, and [Bobby Gunn] won’t quit for nothing. He has 72 wins with 72 knockouts – bare-knuckle – you’re really a professional bully! You just beat people up for the hell of it… It’s what I love. People ask why I’m so motivated to fight Bobby Gunn – it’s because what I stand for in boxing, he is in bare-knuckle. I respect that.”





On the opportunity to be in the ring on Friday:

“We are getting an opportunity to share the ring, and entertain the people while we share the ring, and I am at-heart an entertainer. And this man is a killer. I’m not saying that this man is not a killer, it’s just that I trust in my abilities to go out and do things differently because that’s who I am.”

On his conditioning:

“I am in very good shape for the first time in four or five years. I feel better than I have felt in a long time. I know I have my hands full, and I know my hands are ready for battle. I know this man is coming to bring it. But that’s what we live for; that’s what we love. Come Friday night be ready for a very entertaining fight.”

Bobby Gunn

On Roy Jones Jr. as an opponent:

I’m born and bred a fighting man, since birth. I’m fighting one of the greatest fighters who ever lived. I’ve seen a lot of horsesh!t on the Internet, people running him down. Saying he’s too old, this or that. Why don’t you guys get in the ring and fight him, then? Let me tell you something right now – I respect him more today than [the fighter he was] 20 years ago. Because he’s more dangerous, he’s cagey, he’s a veteran. There’s nothing you can do to him he hasn’t seen.”

On his mental and physical condition coming into the fight:

“I’m coming here to fight my guts out. I’m in good shape. I’ve been training hard for this one for a long time – this man’s been in my head a long time. I go to sleep with Roy, and I wake up with Roy. He’s part of my family, we’re sick of talking about Roy. I can’t wait to see him Friday night and get it over with! I’m coming here to fight.”

On critics of the matchup:

“In a few days here, me and Roy are going to battle. We’re doing to prove a lot of critics wrong, a lot of doubters. When that bell rings, it’s only me and him in there. To be honest with you, critics mean zero. Their opinions mean nothing… [Roy Jones Jr.] said he’d come and fight me, and he’s here. He has the heart of the lion. But we’re going to get it down. I’ll shake your hand today, but I’ll tell you [to Jones Jr.] we’re in for a good fight, both of us. Roy Jones won’t forget my name for the rest of his life.”

In the main event the legendary Roy Jones, Jr. takes on Bare Knuckle legend Bobby Gunn for the WBF Cruiserweight title LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.

Training camps are coming to an end. Last minute preparations are being made by each fighter in the highly anticipated showdown between former world champions Bobby Gunn and Roy Jones Jr.

In just over 48 hours Gunn and Jones Jr. wage war as they throw hands for the WBF Cruiserweight Championship of the World.

Boxing fans can witness the 12-round contest live at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and fans across the world can see punch by punch through www.tvtibi.com.

Gunn vs Jones Jr. promises to be a fan friendly matchup with each former champion looking to add another title belt to their already impressive resumes.

A former IBA world champion, Gunn has continued to make his mark in the fight world the past few years competing in the first sanctioned Bare Knuckle Boxing match in over 123 years, and solidifying himself as one of the sports best, building his record to 72-0 with 72 knockouts.

Jones Jr. is without question one of the top five boxers to ever lace up the gloves, and has the determination and drive as he purses another world title.

Styles make fights, and when the opening bell sounds commencing the throw down, both champions can expect to come out ‘Gunns’ blazing.

Friday February 17, fight fans around the world can witness what has the potential to be one of the most exciting fights in 2017.

Tickets for this legendary matchup are available at www.firststatefights.com, and the fight can be seen live at www.tvtibi.com.