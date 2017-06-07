Ghanaian boxers to thrill Mayweather at Bukom Boxing Arena June 16, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather will be the special guest of honor at a fight night including a WBO Africa and world title eliminator Middleweight championship on the night of June 16 when he visits Ghana.

Scheduled for the plush Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, local rivals, Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe and George ‘Red Tiger’ Ashie will also square off in a super exhibition fight to thrill the legendary American boxer who is visiting ‘the motherland’ on 15th and 16th June on the African leg of his ‘Undefeated Tour.

At a media briefing to formally announce the itinerary of Mayweather who will also visit Nigeria before landing in Ghana, Upscale Entertainment and BabyJet Promotions confirmed that Mayweather will also visit the Ga Traditional Council in Accra as well as the Asantehene’s palace in Kumasi. Mayweather’s schedule will also take him to selected orphanages, have a corporate dinner, engage in a motivational session before rounding his trip with the boxing show at the Bukom Boxing Arena. Top of the bill is the WBO Africa Middleweight championship between the title holder, undefeated Walter Kautondokwa (14-0, 13 KO’s) of Namibia and Ghana\u2019s Obodai Sai (32-2, 24 KOs). A thriller is expected with Kautondokwa ranked number 8 and Sai at number 12 in the latest WBO world ratings.





As well there will be the exhibition clash between George Ashie and Emmanuel Tagoe over five rounds of course in a repeat of their 2013 super fight and juvenile boxers all in the hope of impressing Mayweather. “Brand Ghana will gain so much from this visit, we are getting calls from all these top foreign media houses interested in covering,” BabyJet Promotions CEO, Sammy Anim Addo said. “We are so proud and honoured to host Mayweather. We are so proud and honoured to host Mayweather,” he added.