Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ricardo Núñez – weigh-in results

Unbeaten two-time super featherweight champion and Baltimore native Gervonta Davis and mandatory challenger Ricardo Núñez both made the 130-pound weight limit a day before they square off Saturday live on SHOWTIME from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.





(Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME)

Davis, the youngest reigning American world champion, will become the first world champion from Baltimore to make a homecoming defense in nearly 80 years against the hard-hitting Panamanian Núñez.

Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Nunez undercard

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features a pair of 10-round lightweight bouts. Former world champions Yuriorkis Gamboa and Roman “Rocky” Martinez will square off in the co-featured bout, while top contender Ladarius Miller will take on former world titlist Jezreel Corrales in the telecast opener.





In Saturday’s undercard action streaming live beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page, prospects Malik Hawkins, Dylan Price and Kareem Hunt will all be featured in separate eight-round bouts.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® – 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME

Official weights for Saturday

WBA Super Featherweight World Championship

Gervonta Davis – 129 ½ pounds

Ricardo Núñez – 128 ¾ pounds

Referee: Harvey Dock; Judges: Lynne Carter (Penn.), Larry Hazzard, Jr. (N.J.), Dave Moretti (Nev.)

Lightweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Yuriorkis Gamboa – 132 ½ pounds

Roman Martinez – 133 ½ pounds

Referee: Bill Clancy; Judges: Lynne Carter (Penn.), Larry Hazzard, Jr. (N.J.), Dave Moretti (Nev.)

NOTE: Gamboa initialed weigh-in at 134.6 pounds, slightly over the contacted catch weight of 134 pounds. He successfully made weight within the allotted two-hour time limit.

Lightweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Ladarius Miller – 135 ½ pounds

Jezreel Corrales – 134 ¼ pounds

Referee: Brent Brovell; Judges: Lynne Carter (Penn.), Larry Hazzard, Jr. (N.J.), Dave Moretti (Nev.)

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN Live Streaming Online – 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Super Lightweight Bout – 8 Rounds

Malik Hawkins – 140 ¼ pounds

Johnathan Steele – 139 ¾ pounds

Super Flyweight Bout – 8 Rounds

Dylan Price – 115 ½ pounds

Samuel Gutierrez – 116 pounds

Super Lightweight Bout – 8 Rounds

Kareem Martin – 139 ¾ pounds

Luis Avila – 139 ¼ pounds

NOTE: The previously announced Richardson Hitchins vs. Tyrone Crawley bout is off of Saturday’s card.

FINAL QUOTES

Gervonta Davis

“It was easy making the weight. Training at home amongst my brothers, I knew I had a big task ahead of me. I’m in front of my friends and family so I’m on top of my game this go around. This has been a great experience fighting in Baltimore, it means a lot so I’ve been pushing extra hard.”

Ricardo Núñez

“I’m going to knock Gervonta Davis out by hitting him and hitting him. I know it’s Gervonta Davis’ party here in Baltimore but I’m still going to put on a good show tomorrow night. I’m here to put on a great fight. That’s what the fans want and that’s what I’m going to give them.”

