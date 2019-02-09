Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hugo Ruiz – Weigh-in Results

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT Live on SHOWTIME





(Photo credit: Dave Mandel/SHOWTIME)

WBA Super Featherweight World Championship Bout – 12 Rounds

Gervonta Davis: 129 ¾*





Hugo Ruiz: 129 ½

Referee: Jack Reiss (Calif.); Judges: Max DeLuca (Calif.), Larry Hazzard, Jr. (N.J.), Zachary Young (Calif.)

* — Davis initially weighed in at 130.2 pounds. He came back within the allotted time frame one hour later and made weight at 129.8 pounds.

10-Round Bout

Mario Barrios: 142 ½

Richard Zamora: 141 ¼

Referee: Ray Corona (Calif.); Judges: Carla Caiz (Calif.), Alejandro Rochin (Calif.), Daniel Sandoval (Calif.)

Lightweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Javier Fortuna: 135

Sharif Bogere: 135 ½

Referee: Thomas Taylor (Calif.); Judges: Max DeLuca (Calif.), Fernando Villareal (Calif.), Zachary Young (Calif.)

FLASH QUOTES:

GERVONTA DAVIS

“I was in New York for the Thurman fight about three weeks ago and got off track a little bit. I was heavy there, but once I got back into the groove and back to training it was fine. I feel fine. Making 130 is not a problem. It’s not a distraction. I feel fine. I’m not dehydrated and my face isn’t sunken. I’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”

HUGO RUIZ

“It’s kind of expected. He’s missed weight before, so it’s not surprising. I feel great at this weight of 130 pounds. This is the weight I want to be at. I’d fight every month if I could.”

MARIO BARRIOS

“the meaning of this fight is to keep showcasing my talents and to represent my city of San Antonio. Of course Zamora is dangerous, but come Saturday night I’ll be more dangerous.

If it were up to me I’d be fighting for a world title tomorrow night.”

JAVIER FORTUNA

“I’m not looking for the knockout. If it comes, it comes. If it doesn’t come, then I’ll take it by decision.”

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Live On SHOWTIME Sports Social Platforms

Super Welterweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Erickson Lubin: 155 ¾

Ishe Smith: 155 ¾

Super Lightweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Juan Heraldez: 141 ¾

Eddie Ramirez: 141 ¾

