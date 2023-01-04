Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis media workout quotes for Saturday’s bout with Hector Luis Garcia on Showtime

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis made it known to the media during Wednesday’s workout that his fight this Saturday night against Hector Luis Garcia is the first of three fights for him in 2023.

(Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME®)

Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) already has a fight planned for April against Ryan Garcia, and assuming that he gets through that without suffering an injury, he should be back for his third bout in the second half of this year, hopefully against the Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko winner.

Tank, 28, understands that WBA super featherweight champion Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) is on a roll after pulling off upsets against Chris Colbert and Roger Gutierrez in 2022.

The 2016 Olympian Hector is too good of a fighter for Gervonta to be looking past his match against Ryan Garcia in April. If Tank takes his eyes off the ball, Hector could beat him on Saturday and ruin his dream fight against Ryan in April.

Nothing has been said of Hector potentially taking Tank Davis’ place as the guy to face Ryan in April if he were to beats him on Saturday night on Showtime PPV at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The best that Hector can hope for is a well-paying rematch with Gervonta if he beats him on Saturday, which will be fine with him because the money will be excellent.

“I know that Hector Luis Garcia is going to come to fight, and we’re going to give the fans what they want to see,” said Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis during Wednesday’s media workout for Saturday’s fight with Hector Luis Garcia.

If Tank fights like we’ve seen from him recently, he’ll start slowly and give away rounds in the first half of the fight, and then come on by the sixth or seventh to score a knockout.

It didn’t work for Tank against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, as he couldn’t knock him out, and he struggled with the pressure that the Mexican slugger was putting on him.

After the fight, Tank made excuses about having a swollen hand, but it looked like he didn’t have the ability to score a stoppage, and he didn’t like getting hit back by Cruz. The fight showed that Tank could dish it out, but he can’t take it nearly as well.

“Garcia did what he had to do to earn this fight,” said Gervonta. “He beat a top contender and then won the belt. Giving him the shot was the perfect timing for everyone. He’s earned his stripes.

“Our main focus is Hector Luis Garcia. We know that he’s a threat to everything I want to do. The goal is to put on a great performance, nothing else,” said Tank Davis.