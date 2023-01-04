Boots Ennis predicts Errol Spence will “squirm” when he faces him

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis predicts that IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr will “squirm” when he gets him inside the ring later this year after he beats Karen Chukhadzhian for the vacant interim 147-lb title this Saturday night in the co-feature slot on the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia card at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

If the 32-year-old Spence falls apart against Boots, it could be the end of the line for the Texas native. As it is, Spence can’t keep it together outside of the ring, with him getting involved in repeated car crashes and suffering injuries.

It’s pretty much a given that Spence will leave the welterweight division rather than risk his hindquarters at the hands of Jaron Ennis because he’ll put some wear & tear on him.

Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) says he prefers that he faces Spence for the IBF title rather than picking it up when it’s vacant, but if that’s what he’s got to do, he’s ready to do it.

Spence will lose a lot of credibility and boxing fans if he vacates his IBF title to avoid Boots Ennis, but perhaps he doesn’t feel he’s got enough youth left to get the job done against the young lion.

Yordenis Ugas made Spence look mortal in their fight last April. At one time, Ugas hurt Spence so badly that he was staggered to the point where he lost his mouthpiece.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” said Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to Fight Hub TV when asked if he thinks he’ll be forced to fight for a vacant title rather than against one of the champions. “Hopefully, they’ll make them want to fight me.

“Me getting knockouts will make the fans gravitate more toward me. A bigger fanbase. As long as I keep winning and getting knockouts, I feel everything is perfect.

“I’d rather go fishing, but if I have to sit on the side and ride a jet ski, it’s cool,” Boots Ennis said about his preference to fight one of the champions rather than win a vacant belt.

“You know what happens when you bring fish to land? They squirm. I want to go down as an all time legend. This is just the start here. After this big names only.

“I want to have legacy on my resume. After this only top guys. I’m the best fighter in the world, period,” said Ennis.