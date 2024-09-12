Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and David Benavidez could share a December 14th doubleheader card

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and David Benavidez could reportedly share a December 14th doubleheader card on PBC pay-per-view.

Increasing PPV Buys

Putting WBC interim light heavyweight champion Benavidez and WBC ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank Davis on the same card is a good move by PBC, especially if they face less-than-stellar opposition. The ‘Mexican Monster’ could be defending against 35-year-old fringe contender Jesse Hart on December 14th, who would be a safe fight for him.

Benavidez, 27, is the WBC mandatory to light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and will be getting a title shot against the winner of his undisputed fight against WBA champion Dmitry Bivol at some point soon. In other words, Benavidez won’t dare fight anyone risky before getting that lucrative match, which is expected to earn him millions.

Salvador Rodriguez reports that WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) and WBC interim 175-lb champ David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) could team up for the December 14th card. The two fighters shared a card last summer, fighting on June 15th on PBC on PPV, and it brought in 350,000 buys.

Potential Opponents

Tank Davis’ rumored potential options are Edwin De Los Santos and Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela. Either of those fighters would be excellent and far better than anyone he’s ever fought during his ten-year professional career.

Both fighters would be serious options for Tank, but they’re not household names with fans. Hence, there is a need to share a card with David Benaviguez to increase the PPV buys. Benavidez isn’t hugely popular either, and if he chooses to face fringe contender Jesse Hart, an unknown with casuals, it’s important that PBC put him and Tank on the same card.

Tank Davis could be fighting Shakur Stevenson next year if the New Jersey native can come back from his hand injury to face him in a unification.

Salvador Rodriguez also says Charlo and Brandon Figuerora could be on the December 14th card as well against “rivals to be defined.”