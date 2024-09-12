Vladimir Hernandez Edges Raul Garcia In Terrific Action Fight

Last night in Plant City, Florida, 154 pound warriors Vladimir Hernandez and Raul Garcia thrilled fans with a Fight of the Year candidate, this on Pro Box, Wednesday Night Fights. Both men hit the mat in the slugfest that featured some ferocious punching and plenty of ‘ooh,’ and ‘aah’ moments.

In the end, after ten rounds, a number of them being special, the crowd on its feet, 35 year old Hernandez of Stockton, California prevailed via unanimous decision, the scores being 94-93 (this arguably the most accurate of the three cards), 95-92, and 96-91. Hernandez, who scored a big, highlight reel KO back in June, is now 16-6(7). 25 year old Garcia of the Dominican Republic falls to 13-2-1(11). Both men earned their pay-check and then some.

Garcia got off to a good start, his left hook landing frequently. Southpaw Hernandez was knocked down heavily in the third, Garcia’s left landing flush with a right hand behind it. After the fourth round, in which Garcia again stunned his man with a left upstairs, Hernandez came roaring back, making it his kind of fight. Both men showed real heart, not to mention a chin. In the fifth, it was Garcia’s turn to taste the canvas, this after a left hand to the forehead had him wobbly and down.

Watching the fight unfold, a viewer was almost certain the fight would no way go the distance. Yet on the war raged. Hernandez, always in superb condition, had to eat some more shots, the spray from his head flying at times, but Garcia was fatigued. It was real, relentless pressure from Hernandez. The eighth saw Garcia go down again, this time from a Hernandez combo that featured a left uppercut. Yet upon getting back up, Garcia launched another big left hook that landed with force. The crowd was now absolutely loving the incredible action.

The last two rounds saw two tired fighters give their all. The final six minutes were really quite something, and again, both guys earned every cent they were paid for last night’s fight. A rematch between these two would be most welcome. As we approach Saturday’s big fight between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga, those fight fans who caught last night’s fight will be hoping to see as much action in the super-middleweight fight as they were treated to by Hernandez and Garcia.