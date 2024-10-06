Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach – Official for December 14th in Houston, Texas

Premier Boxing Champions announced the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach fight today for December 14th on Prime Video at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The PPV price and undercard will be revealed later.

Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs), the WBA super featherweight champion, will move up to lightweight to challenge Tank Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) for his belt in that weight class.

If the PPV price is the same, $75.95, as Tank Davis’s last title defense against Frank Martin, there will be many unhappy fans who will feel they’re being gauged. If enough of those fans chose not to purchase Tank’s fights on PPV, he would be forced to face better opoisition. However, there are too many fans who are willing to pay to watch Tank Davis fight anyone. So, there’s no incentive for him to face quality fighters that would put some wear & tear on him.

Tank and Roach’s loyal fans are pleased with this match getting made, as they feel it’s a great one. Roach, 29, will leap ahead of the 15 contenders in the WBA’s rankings at 135, who have been waiting patiently for a title shot against against Gervonta.

Roach was beaten by Jamel Herring in 2019 and has won his last six fights against a mix of middle-of-the-road opposition and contenders. He beat former Tank Davis opponent, Hector Luis Garcia, by a 12-round split decision last year in November to win the WBA super featherweight title.

Those contenders will obviously be upset that they’ve been passed over in favor of a fighter that competes in a weight class below at 130. That’s the WBA’s decision to allow Roach to jump ahead. This wouldn’t happen if Tank and his management weren’t interested in using Roach.

The benefit of Roach being given the shot is he’s less dangerous for Tank Davis than the lightweight contenders Andy Cruz, Floyd Schofield, Raymond Muratalla, and Keyshawn Davis.